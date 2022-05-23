June 3: Celebration of Life for Charlotte Kleeman

To honor the memory of longtime community leader Charlotte Kleeman, a celebration of life will be held Friday, June 3, at the College of the Canyons University Center, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, beginning at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Kleeman’s family has requested donations be made to College of the Canyons. Donations will also be accepted at the celebration.

Kleeman, who was the 1996 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, was on the board of the College of the Canyons Foundation in the mid 1990’s where she served on numerous Foundation committees. But her philanthropic work was not limited to the Foundation. Kleeman also devoted her time to the Boys and Girls Club of SCV, SCV Child and Family Center, the Santa Clarita Arts Council, the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, AAUW, SCV Repertory Theatre and also chaired the Ambassadors program of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The family is encouraging attendees to dress in Kleeman’s favorite bright colors for the celebration where her favorite foods and drinks will be served.

