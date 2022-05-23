header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 23
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
June 3: Celebration of Life for Charlotte Kleeman
| Monday, May 23, 2022

CharlotteKleemanTo honor the memory of longtime community leader Charlotte Kleeman, a celebration of life will be held Friday, June 3, at the College of the Canyons University Center, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, beginning at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Kleeman’s family has requested donations be made to College of the Canyons. Donations will also be accepted at the celebration.

Kleeman, who was the 1996 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, was on the board of the College of the Canyons Foundation in the mid 1990’s where she served on numerous Foundation committees. But her philanthropic work was not limited to the Foundation. Kleeman also devoted her time to the Boys and Girls Club of SCV, SCV Child and Family Center, the Santa Clarita Arts Council, the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, AAUW, SCV Repertory Theatre and also chaired the Ambassadors program of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The family is encouraging attendees to dress in Kleeman’s favorite bright colors for the celebration where her favorite foods and drinks will be served.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
June 3: Celebration of Life for Charlotte Kleeman
Monday, May 23, 2022
June 3: Celebration of Life for Charlotte Kleeman
FULL STORY...
COC Student Named Prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholar
Monday, May 23, 2022
COC Student Named Prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholar
College of the Canyons student Isabella Solorio is among 100 students from across the nation to have been selected as a 2022 Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholar.
FULL STORY...
June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment
Monday, May 23, 2022
June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment
Visit newly opened MB2 Entertainment at the site of the former Mountasia on June 5 to support Carousel Ranch. Purchase a play card and a percentage of your purchase will benefit Carousel Ranch. Visit and have fun while donating to a worthwhile cause, the clients of Carousel Ranch and the equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 16 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 23 - Sunday, May 29.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions
COC Student Named Prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholar
College of the Canyons student Isabella Solorio is among 100 students from across the nation to have been selected as a 2022 Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholar.
COC Student Named Prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholar
June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment
Visit newly opened MB2 Entertainment at the site of the former Mountasia on June 5 to support Carousel Ranch. Purchase a play card and a percentage of your purchase will benefit Carousel Ranch. Visit and have fun while donating to a worthwhile cause, the clients of Carousel Ranch and the equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.
June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, May 24, beginning with a special/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer
With school ending and summer break just around the corner, the Santa Clarita Public Library has everything you need to keep your family busy and engaged with reading, crafts and outdoor programs.
Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer
May 22: Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s
Feeling the need to act, members of the Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Congregation Beth Shalom, NAACP Santa Clarita, Higher Vision Church and the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley decided to gather with community members to mark and reflect on the May 14 shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
May 22: Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Public Transit Masking Requirement is Extended
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County and 3,180 new cases countywide.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Public Transit Masking Requirement is Extended
L.A. County Public Health Reports International Outbreak of Monkeypox
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is working with state and national partners on an international outbreak of monkeypox. On May 19 the Centers for Disease Control confirmed a case of monkeypox in the United States in Massachusetts.
L.A. County Public Health Reports International Outbreak of Monkeypox
VIPO Prosthetic and Orthotic Company Celebrates 40 Years
The father/son legacy continues after 40 years at Valley Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics established in 1982. The company serves the Central Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley with the highest quality orthotic and prosthetic devices for patients to regain functionality.
VIPO Prosthetic and Orthotic Company Celebrates 40 Years
Castaic Animal Care Center Offers Walk-in Visits in Time for National Adoption Weekend
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is aware of the public’s desire to visit our animal care centers without an appointment. In response Animal Care and Control is adopting new public visitation hours for unscheduled visits just in time for National Pet Adoption Weekend, May 20-22.
Castaic Animal Care Center Offers Walk-in Visits in Time for National Adoption Weekend
May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks
Join the fun this summer and sign up for a class at Los Angeles county Parks. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn something new, make new friends and discover new talents.
May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks
Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
In my early 20s I worked on a sheep farm in southern Illinois. The farm had about 1,000 sheep and two Great Pyrenees dogs to protect them.
Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
May 21: California Air Resources Hosts Open House for New SoCal Headquarters
The California Air Resources Board will host an open house of its new state-of-the-art “green” Southern California Headquarters, the Mary D. Nichols Campus, in Riverside on Saturday, May 21.
May 21: California Air Resources Hosts Open House for New SoCal Headquarters
Cougars Softball Heck, Melgar, Motz Earn All-Southern California Honors
College of the Canyons had three Women's Softball players spotlighted by the California Community College Fastpitch Coaches Association with Ashlynn Heck, Allyson Melgar and Lisa Motz selected to the All-Southern California Team.
Cougars Softball Heck, Melgar, Motz Earn All-Southern California Honors
May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
Los Angeles County is hosting the first in-person Homeowners' Resource Fair for the public since the pandemic hit two years ago. The event will be held Saturday, May 21 9 a.m. to noon at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90255.
May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced
The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section announced its All-Foothill League teams representing the Santa Clarita Valley.
All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Corporation. The SBDC is the Small Business Administration's largest service program and provides high quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides no-cost business advising and low-cost training to existing and new businesses.
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Civic Art RFQ, Call for Textile Fiber Art, more
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Civic Art RFQ, Call for Textile Fiber Art, more
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
Charlotte Kaup Kleeman, 1996 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Valencia. She was 85.
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: