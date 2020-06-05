June 8: Thurmond to Issue State Guidance for Schools Reopening

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will release the California Department of Education’s guidance document, “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools,” on Monday, June 8.
The guidance will serve as a roadmap of recommendations for schools as they work with their local public health officials and school communities to navigate the next steps.
During a news conference, Thurmond and CDE leaders will walk through the document’s key tools and recommendations as well as answer questions.
In CDE’s guidance, educational leaders will find recommendations for face coverings, physical distancing, and symptom screening should schools plan to provide some form of in-person instruction and distance learning.
The document will also provide in-depth considerations for designing high-quality and equitable instructional practices for all students.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will release the California Department of Education’s guidance document, “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools,” on Monday, June 8.
Spearheading the many marches and messages through megaphones in the name of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday were some of the community’s very own students.
The city of Santa Clarita and the city's Art Commission are recognizing the recent milestone of 2020 graduates in a virtual “Graduation Cap Showcase,” with a deadline for entries extended to Monday, June 8.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will release the California Department of Education’s guidance document, “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools,” on Monday, June 8.
As a teenager, my father took me to Metropolitan State Mental Hospital several times, not for admission, but to learn how mental health affected his clients. Knowing my interest in medicine, he felt it was an opportunity to put my feet in someone else’s shoes.
A rumored protest in the Santa Clarita Valley became a reality Thursday, as an estimated 800 people marched, loudly chanting George Floyd’s name and “Black Lives Matter,” only to conclude serenely outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Spearheading the many marches and messages through megaphones in the name of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday were some of the community’s very own students.
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a statement Thursday, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis May 25 and subsequent protests nationwide including Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita.
William S. Hart Union High School District sent an email to parents regarding a social media post by a former Saugus High School volunteer football coach, in which "target practice" was mentioned in reference to the Santa Clarita protest Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,469 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,874 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 117 more than reported Wednesday.
In light of the peaceful protests we have seen today in our City, and in consultation with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the City of Santa Clarita is rescinding the curfew for this evening. There will be no curfew tonight in #SantaClarita.
After several hundred protesters gathered for what had been a peaceful afternoon demonstration Thursday, law enforcement officials cleared a corner at Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway in response to a report of a possible safety hazard.
In an emergency meeting at City Hall Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency amid civil unrest in the Southern California region and set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the city Thursday night.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 11th COVID-19 fatality.
The city of Santa Clarita and the city's Art Commission are recognizing the recent milestone of 2020 graduates in a virtual “Graduation Cap Showcase,” with a deadline for entries extended to Monday, June 8.
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe, secure and accessible manner during the upcoming election.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.