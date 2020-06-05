June 8: Thurmond to Issue State Guidance for Schools Reopening

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will release the California Department of Education’s guidance document, “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools,” on Monday, June 8.

The guidance will serve as a roadmap of recommendations for schools as they work with their local public health officials and school communities to navigate the next steps.

During a news conference, Thurmond and CDE leaders will walk through the document’s key tools and recommendations as well as answer questions.

In CDE’s guidance, educational leaders will find recommendations for face coverings, physical distancing, and symptom screening should schools plan to provide some form of in-person instruction and distance learning.

The document will also provide in-depth considerations for designing high-quality and equitable instructional practices for all students.

Californians may watch the news conference via Facebook Live here: https://facebook.com/CAEducation.