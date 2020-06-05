June 9: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.

The special meeting, set to begin at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, will be a closed session in which City Manager Ken Striplin will confer with property negotiator Blanca Rain on the price and terms for 102+/- acres in the Eastern Greenbelt (Assessor’s Parcel Nos.: 3211-016-031, 3211-015-009, 3211-016-025 and 3211-016-026).

Councilmembers will convene a closed session at 5:30 to discuss the negotiations, then reconvene in open session for an announcement by the City Attorney.

In the regular meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m., Councilmembers will proclaim June “LGBTQ Pride Month” in Santa Clarita, and celebrate local graduates in the Class of 2020.

Among other items on the agenda, the Council will consider the approval of Parcel Map No. 82149 for subdivision purposes, located on the southwest corner of Newhall Ranch Road and Rye Canyon Road; consider funding for construction of Intelligent Transportation System Phases VI and VII, which will add to the city’s existing fiber-optic interconnect system, providing signal synchronization along 19 corridors at 148 intersections, deployment of a bicycle detection system at various intersections, and the installation of system detection stations at 12 intersections; and hear the first reading and take public comment on determination and approval of the rates for the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Fee for Fiscal Year 2020-21.

See the complete agenda here.

Zoom Details for Public Participation

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at

https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 912 8028 0996 and Password: 23920

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/91280280996

Or Telephone:

US: +1 669 900 9128 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the

meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been

announced when it is your time to speak.