header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 6
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires
| Friday, Sep 6, 2024

Kathryn BargerAs scorching triple-digit temperatures engulf Los Angeles County throughout the weekend and excessive heat warnings have been issued for many communities in Los Angeles County’s Fifth District, I urge residents to do their part to lessen the threat of wildfires.

Conditions are ripe for triggering a wildfires in our county, especially in the foothill and northern communities I represent.

I’m calling on the public to please remain vigilant. We all need to do our part to decrease the likelihood of wildfires. Even the smallest ember or cigarette butt can spark a big wildfire and have disastrous consequences. Don’t put your family, neighbors, or community at risk.

I also urge all residents who live in wildfire prone areas to be aware of your surroundings. The best way to stay safe is to sign up for your local emergency alert systems and listen to your local news broadcasts. If you receive an evacuation message from local law enforcement officials, don’t hesitate to follow their directions. Prioritize safety during this heat wave.

Visit ready.lacounty.gov for emergency preparedness safety tips in various languages and visit the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s website to download the Ready! Set! Go! Guide.

Residents can find relief from the heat at Los Angeles County cooling centers and pools.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires

Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires
Friday, Sep 6, 2024
As scorching triple-digit temperatures engulf Los Angeles County throughout the weekend and excessive heat warnings have been issued for many communities in Los Angeles County’s Fifth District, I urge residents to do their part to lessen the threat of wildfires.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink

Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
After being part of the Parks and Recreation Commission in the early 90s and spending nearly 30 years on the City Council, my life has been dedicated to creating a community where residents and businesses feel welcomed and safe here in Santa Clarita.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup

Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
One of our community’s most-popular volunteer events is the annual River Rally. More than a thousand residents of all ages, dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place to live.
READ MORE...

Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park

Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
Monday, Sep 2, 2024
One of my favorite things about our city is our incredible parks system, which we are adding to and enhancing every year.
READ MORE...

Mike West | A Message From the CIF-Southern Section Commissioner

Mike West | A Message From the CIF-Southern Section Commissioner
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
As August comes to a close and the school year starts for all student athletes in the Southern Section, I want to officially welcome everyone back as we begin the 2024-2025 school year. This school year will be significant for a variety of reasons
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Register Now for the 29th Annual River Rally

Jason Gibbs | Register Now for the 29th Annual River Rally
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
As fall is approaching, the city of Santa Clarita prepares for one of its popular annual events, the River Rally and Environmental Expo.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk Calls on Governor Newsom to Visit Chiquita Canyon Landfill
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has delivered a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom inviting him to tour the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, where an underground chemical fire continues to impact the environment, health, safety and wellbeing of residents in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wilk Calls on Governor Newsom to Visit Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reports that of the 40 rabid bats found in Los Angeles County in 2024, 16 of those rabid bats have been found in the Santa Clarita Valley. The latest cases of rapid bats found in the county include two bats found in September, both found in the SCV.
Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley
Sept. 11: Circle of Hope Handel’s Ice Cream Fundraiser
Circle of Hope will host a fundraiser Wednesday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. at Handel's Homemade Ice cream located at 25880 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
Sept. 11: Circle of Hope Handel’s Ice Cream Fundraiser
Sept. 14: West Ranch Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Students from the West Ranch High School marching band will put down their instruments and pick up sponges and buckets to take part in the band’s annual “Wet Ranch” car wash fundraiser tol be held Saturday Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: West Ranch Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Oct. 18: Santa Clarita Job Fair to be Held at COC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, College of the Canyons, city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and America's Job Centers of California will host the Santa Clarita Job Fair, Friday, Oct. 18.
Oct. 18: Santa Clarita Job Fair to be Held at COC
Sept. 13: Child & Family Center ‘Inside Out’ Movie Screening
Child & Family Center invites Santa Clarita residents to a free movie screening and discussion of the original hit film Inside Out on Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Sept. 13: Child & Family Center ‘Inside Out’ Movie Screening
Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires
As scorching triple-digit temperatures engulf Los Angeles County throughout the weekend and excessive heat warnings have been issued for many communities in Los Angeles County’s Fifth District, I urge residents to do their part to lessen the threat of wildfires.
Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be jumping and jiving when they celebrate the days of poodle skirts and pompadours with “SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s” on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
After being part of the Parks and Recreation Commission in the early 90s and spending nearly 30 years on the City Council, my life has been dedicated to creating a community where residents and businesses feel welcomed and safe here in Santa Clarita.
Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
Sept. 28-29: SCAA Art Classic 2024 and Viewing
This year's SCAA Art Classic and Awards Ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1-5 p.m. along with a viewing Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA. 91350.
Sept. 28-29: SCAA Art Classic 2024 and Viewing
CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’
PBS SoCal has announced the 33 student finalists for the 25th season of the Fine Cut Festival of Films, showcasing the talents of emerging filmmakers from across Southern California.
CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, have announced the winners of the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2025 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
William S. Hart School District and Valencia High School will host the first ever International Cultural Festival Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5-8:30 p.m. at the Valencia High School campus, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture in collaboration with county agricultural commissioners have announced after a year of hard work all populations of invasive fruit flies have been eradicated from California.
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
The Family Engagement Team in the Office of Student Affairs at California Institute of the Arts is seeking participation from Santa Clarita Valley businesses during the school's annual Family Weekend Oct. 18-20.
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Saturday throughout Los Angeles County
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
The Master's University cross country teams got off to a strong start to the 2024 campaign at the Mark Covert Classic in Brea.
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
Canyons Football Continues Community Invites in 2024
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2024 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, free of charge.
Canyons Football Continues Community Invites in 2024
Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita Road Rehab overlay construction began in Newhall on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
DMV Seeks Input on Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles
The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
DMV Seeks Input on Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles
SCVNews.com