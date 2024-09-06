Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires

As scorching triple-digit temperatures engulf Los Angeles County throughout the weekend and excessive heat warnings have been issued for many communities in Los Angeles County’s Fifth District, I urge residents to do their part to lessen the threat of wildfires.

Conditions are ripe for triggering a wildfires in our county, especially in the foothill and northern communities I represent.

I’m calling on the public to please remain vigilant. We all need to do our part to decrease the likelihood of wildfires. Even the smallest ember or cigarette butt can spark a big wildfire and have disastrous consequences. Don’t put your family, neighbors, or community at risk.

I also urge all residents who live in wildfire prone areas to be aware of your surroundings. The best way to stay safe is to sign up for your local emergency alert systems and listen to your local news broadcasts. If you receive an evacuation message from local law enforcement officials, don’t hesitate to follow their directions. Prioritize safety during this heat wave.

Visit ready.lacounty.gov for emergency preparedness safety tips in various languages and visit the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s website to download the Ready! Set! Go! Guide.

Residents can find relief from the heat at Los Angeles County cooling centers and pools.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...