Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community

Enhancing Safety and Efficiency in Our Community

“Government’s first duty and highest obligation is public safety.” – Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger

As a city manager, father and community member — the safety of Santa Clarita residents will always be my top priority – especially on the roads. In 2022, the city of Santa Clarita worked with Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Congressman Mike Garcia in securing $1.5 million in federal funding to address traffic and pedestrian circulation and safety improvements within our community.

Now known as the Traffic and Pedestrian Circulation and Safety Improvements Project, this initiative will improve vehicular and pedestrian safety, flow and congestion at five signalized locations and roadways in the City. Modifications include raised center medians to accommodate triple-left turn lane pockets, bus stop relocation, right-turn lane extensions and early access to left-turn lanes. Notably, one of the intersections chosen for modifications is also part of a fire safety route which has been used for evacuation during wildfires in the past. These improvement locations include McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road, Valley Center Drive and Golden Valley Road, Soledad Canyon Road and Golden Oak Road, Copper Hill Drive and Rio Norte Drive, and Copper Hill Drive and Newhall Ranch Road.

In order to better our community, staff works diligently to observe traffic patterns throughout the City and analyze our traffic volumes, which ultimately led to the selection of these improvements and locations. This project will not only affect our residents on a daily basis, but it also directly supports the Sustaining Public Infrastructure theme in the City’s five-year strategic plan, Santa Clarita 2025.

As more businesses and families choose to move to Santa Clarita, traffic congestion is a natural result. To help alleviate known chokepoints during peak hours, this project will help reduce delays for motorists and improve pedestrian safety along our roads. Beyond traffic improvements, these enhancements will also support commercial, retail and residential activities throughout the community.

Earlier this month, we were proud to have Congressman Mike Garcia join the Santa Clarita City Council for a momentous occasion, to officially cut the ribbon and mark the beginning of the Traffic and Pedestrian Circulation and Safety Improvements Project. The event was held at Copper Hill Drive and Rio Norte Drive, where modifications will directly help improve traffic congestion for the surrounding neighborhoods, businesses and local junior high school.

This project not only represents a vital step in enhancing the safety, efficiency and accessibility for our residents on the road and in our community, but also showcases our commitment to creating a City that continuously seeks new and innovative ways to protect and improve our urban environment. To learn more about this project, please visit SantaClarita.gov or follow the City’s social media platforms for updates.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...