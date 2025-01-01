Ken Striplin: Happy New Year

The new year is a time to reset, while also setting goals for the next 12 months. Thanks to the leadership of our city council, strategic planning has always been a key part of our city’s success.

By setting clear goals, exploring innovative solutions and prioritizing the needs of residents, Santa Clarita ensures our initiatives are both visionary and attainable. This mindset is exemplified in the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan (SC2025), which serves as a roadmap for sustainable progress.

As we move into the final year of the Plan, several significant milestones have already been achieved. Some of these accomplishments include the opening of the Canyon Country Community Center, the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center, the Sand Canyon Trail Bridges and the completion of the Central Park Buildout, which revealed the popularity of the exercise stairs and inspired a second set as part of the David March Park expansion. Additionally, Bridge to Home’s permanent homeless shelter and the grand opening of the Family Promise Resource Center underscore the City’s commitment to addressing homelessness in our community.

Looking ahead, several exciting SC2025 projects are on the horizon. The River of Lights project at Central Park will become a landmark in our city. Thousands of color-changing LED lights will stream down the hillside along the exercise staircase and through the plaza, mimicking the look of flowing water. The Rink Sports Pavilion, coming soon to the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex, will be a hub for roller skating and other activities when it opens in 2026.

As SC2025 enters its final year, planning is underway for the next Strategic Plan. Building on past successes, it will continue to guide Santa Clarita’s growth, ensuring our community remains a place where residents can live, work, play and thrive. For more information, visit the website.

