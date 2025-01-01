header image

1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Ken Striplin: Happy New Year
| Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
Water drop


The new year is a time to reset, while also setting goals for the next 12 months. Thanks to the leadership of our city council, strategic planning has always been a key part of our city’s success.

By setting clear goals, exploring innovative solutions and prioritizing the needs of residents, Santa Clarita ensures our initiatives are both visionary and attainable. This mindset is exemplified in the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan (SC2025), which serves as a roadmap for sustainable progress.

As we move into the final year of the Plan, several significant milestones have already been achieved. Some of these accomplishments include the opening of the Canyon Country Community Center, the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center, the Sand Canyon Trail Bridges and the completion of the Central Park Buildout, which revealed the popularity of the exercise stairs and inspired a second set as part of the David March Park expansion. Additionally, Bridge to Home’s permanent homeless shelter and the grand opening of the Family Promise Resource Center underscore the City’s commitment to addressing homelessness in our community.

Looking ahead, several exciting SC2025 projects are on the horizon. The River of Lights project at Central Park will become a landmark in our city. Thousands of color-changing LED lights will stream down the hillside along the exercise staircase and through the plaza, mimicking the look of flowing water. The Rink Sports Pavilion, coming soon to the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex, will be a hub for roller skating and other activities when it opens in 2026.

As SC2025 enters its final year, planning is underway for the next Strategic Plan. Building on past successes, it will continue to guide Santa Clarita’s growth, ensuring our community remains a place where residents can live, work, play and thrive. For more information, visit the website.
Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, and a Bright Year Ahead

Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, and a Bright Year Ahead
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
As we close out another year, let's take some time to celebrate and reflect on the progress we've made. It is this work we have done together that makes it such an honor to continue serving as your Assemblymember for another two years.
Ken Striplin: Happy New Year

Ken Striplin: Happy New Year
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
The new year is a time to reset, while also setting goals for the next 12 months. Thanks to the leadership of our City Council, strategic planning has always been a key part of our City’s success.
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health

Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
By sustaining its commitment to support healthy individuals and families in healthful communities, the California Department of Public Health recognizes the need to transform as public health advances and society evolves.
Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center

Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
As we approach the end of 2024, we are wrapping up several big projects and planning new ones. Although we are currently tackling an issue with a faulty well, there is some good news to share as well.
Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year

Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
With the new year beginning, it’s a great time to create personal goals and embrace a fresh start that encourages health and happiness.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
As we reflect on this year, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the progress we've made together in Los Angeles County. Your dedication to our neighborhoods inspires me daily.
Jan. 2; No Burn Days Continue Into New Year
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues to issue No Burn Day alerts for the first week of January.
Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, and a Bright Year Ahead
As we close out another year, let's take some time to celebrate and reflect on the progress we've made. It is this work we have done together that makes it such an honor to continue serving as your Assemblymember for another two years.
SNAP Sports Looks Back and Gives Thanks for 2024
As the year 2024 comes to a close, it is a good time to reflect on what a great year had at SNAP Sports.
Ken Striplin: Happy New Year
The new year is a time to reset, while also setting goals for the next 12 months. Thanks to the leadership of our City Council, strategic planning has always been a key part of our City’s success.
L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights
Every year, law enforcement faces unforeseen challenges due to changes in laws, policies, and societal shifts.
Supes Will Vote to Honor Former President Carter With Day of Mourning
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Hilda L. Solis have introduced a motion to declare Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, a Day of Mourning across Los Angeles County in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proudly highlights her top accomplishments of 2024, showcasing her dedication to the residents of the Fifth District and Los Angeles County. 
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
The California Department of Public Health has launched "Take Space to Pause," a statewide campaign made for teens and by teens that will focus on reducing self-stigma surrounding youth mental health challenges and promoting positive ways to seek help.
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
By sustaining its commitment to support healthy individuals and families in healthful communities, the California Department of Public Health recognizes the need to transform as public health advances and society evolves.
Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets Monarch Raw Pet Food sold at several farmers markets in California due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples. A house cat that consumed this product has been confirmed H5 bird flu positive.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Chiquita Canyon, LLC has announced that the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is closing active waste disposal operations effective Jan. 1, 2025. The last day for accepting incoming solid waste at the landfill is Tuesday, Dec. 31. While waste disposal operations will conclude, Chiquita Canyon, LLC will continue to manage the landfill, address the noxious odor incident occurring onsite and oversee closure and post-closure activities.
Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
As we approach the end of 2024, we are wrapping up several big projects and planning new ones. Although we are currently tackling an issue with a faulty well, there is some good news to share as well.
AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Widespread use of fireworks related to New Year's Eve celebration coupled with calm weather conditions may worsen air quality in Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, thorugh 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Jan. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7 starting at 6 p.m.
Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Stanton
In its first action since the Christmas break and last before the start of conference play, The Master's University men's basketball team won an exhibition game over the Stanton Elks 93-62 Monday night, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition
Heroes of Color and The Hart School District will host the "Jr. ARTrepreneurs" Student Art Exhibition, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story
Canyon Theatre Guild will begin performances of West Side Story, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 4: Take the New Year’s Plunge at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the 13th annual Polar Plunge and what better way to ring in the New Year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High
Parenting for Prevention will host a drug prevention and mental health resource fair and a presentation by Clear Behavioral Health, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Golden Valley High School.
Connect, Explore, Hike With the Community
Join the city of Santa Clarita each month for guided Community Hikes led by city staff at different trailheads and parks.
Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Thursday, Jan. 9 from noon-1 p.m. that will introduce participants to state, L.A. county, city of L.A. and federal business certifications.
Jan. 11: Helen Hunt Jackson ‘Returns’ to Rancho Camulos
On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel "Ramona."
