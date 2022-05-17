L.A. County Announces $4,000 Bonus for Pool Lifeguards

Los Angeles County’s Chief Executive Office has recently announced a bonus of up to $4,000 for all current and prospective pool lifeguarding staff in L.A. County for the remainder of 2022. The $4,000 is a cumulative amount that is based on total hours worked. The payments will be scheduled in ongoing payments according to the number of hours worked as follows: 100 hours $1,000, 300 hours $1,000, 500 hours $1,000, 1,000 hours $1,000.

This offer is extended to not only pre-existing lifesaving staff, but to all lifesaving staff including Cadets, Lifeguard, Senior Guard and Pool Manger who join during 2022. Even lifeguard cadets who started in 2022 qualify from their training start date. All other staff will begin accumulating hours towards the bonus on June 1, the start of 2022 summer season, and the program will conclude at the end of the calendar year.

“This massive endowment adds just another to a long list of reasons to join the L.A. County Aquatics team. Lifeguarding is a wonderful way to start and grow your career in emergency services, sports medicine, nursing or to climb higher and higher in L.A. County’s own Aquatic department,” said Joseph Goss, Regional Recreation Director for Aquatics. “Lifeguarding has historically been a well-paying job and continues to do so by paying over the federal and state minimum wage, with a current pay rate of $18.27. Additionally, lifeguarding provides a flexible schedule that understands that employees also have responsibilities to school and other jobs.”

See Swim Test dates here.

For those interested, L.A. County Parks is still looking to hire for the Summer 2022 season for its over 30 pools and aquatic centers across L.A. County Parks. Interested parties can apply here for Pool Lifeguard positions.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...