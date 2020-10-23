L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Los Angeles County is providing a second opportunity for financial assistance to businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have been allowed to reopen by the State, but ordered to remain closed by the County of Los Angeles Health Officer Order as of Sept. 4, 2020.

The Small Business Revitalization Grant II Program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA), is designed to assist breweries with no kitchen, wineries with no kitchen, miniature golf parks, batting cage facilities, kart racing centers, and tanning salons in Los Angeles County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While preference will be given to applicants in the County of Los Angeles, businesses located in the City of Los Angeles are eligible for this second round of funding, unlike the first round.

“After hearing directly from the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild and visiting local brewery companies, such as Frogtown Brewery, it was important for me to advocate on behalf of the brick-and-mortar breweries who have faced significant operational challenges to stay afloat,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “I’m proud to have advocated for the revised Health Officer Order guidelines pertaining to breweries and this second opportunity for financial assistance, which will provide further relief to local breweries, and businesses in other industries, who continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic. This unprecedented global pandemic requires an unprecedented response, and the County of Los Angeles stands ready to support our business community.”

Eligible applicants will receive $30,000 to use for working capital such as employee payroll, working capital to continue operations, payment of outstanding business expenses, and adaptive business practices needed to remain open. Applications for this Program will be accepted starting Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, 12:00 p.m. – Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, 11:59 p.m.

“The County remains committed to assist and help ease the financial burdens these businesses are facing,” said Emilio Salas, Acting Executive Director, LACDA. “It is our hope that by expanding the geographic eligibility for this second round of funding, we will help a greater number of businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”

Program details are available at revitalizationgrant.lacda.org. The application portal will open Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, 12:00 p.m. and remain open through Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Businesses considering applying should note that the funds being used for these grants are extremely time sensitive. It is imperative that applicants submit all documentation required, apply by the deadline, and respond to all LACDA communications in a timely manner.

Questions regarding the Small Business Revitalization Grant II Program can be sent to revitalizationgrant@lacda.org.