L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Los Angeles County is providing a second opportunity for financial assistance to businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have been allowed to reopen by the State, but ordered to remain closed by the County of Los Angeles Health Officer Order as of Sept. 4, 2020.
The Small Business Revitalization Grant II Program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA), is designed to assist breweries with no kitchen, wineries with no kitchen, miniature golf parks, batting cage facilities, kart racing centers, and tanning salons in Los Angeles County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While preference will be given to applicants in the County of Los Angeles, businesses located in the City of Los Angeles are eligible for this second round of funding, unlike the first round.
“After hearing directly from the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild and visiting local brewery companies, such as Frogtown Brewery, it was important for me to advocate on behalf of the brick-and-mortar breweries who have faced significant operational challenges to stay afloat,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “I’m proud to have advocated for the revised Health Officer Order guidelines pertaining to breweries and this second opportunity for financial assistance, which will provide further relief to local breweries, and businesses in other industries, who continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic. This unprecedented global pandemic requires an unprecedented response, and the County of Los Angeles stands ready to support our business community.”
Eligible applicants will receive $30,000 to use for working capital such as employee payroll, working capital to continue operations, payment of outstanding business expenses, and adaptive business practices needed to remain open. Applications for this Program will be accepted starting Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, 12:00 p.m. – Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, 11:59 p.m.
“The County remains committed to assist and help ease the financial burdens these businesses are facing,” said Emilio Salas, Acting Executive Director, LACDA. “It is our hope that by expanding the geographic eligibility for this second round of funding, we will help a greater number of businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”
Program details are available at revitalizationgrant.lacda.org. The application portal will open Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, 12:00 p.m. and remain open through Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Businesses considering applying should note that the funds being used for these grants are extremely time sensitive. It is imperative that applicants submit all documentation required, apply by the deadline, and respond to all LACDA communications in a timely manner.
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox and County Assessor Jeffrey Prang are alerting the public to a property tax scam under the guise of COVID-19 that has been reported to a District Office of the Assessor.
Los Angeles County is providing a second opportunity for financial assistance to businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have been allowed to reopen by the State, but ordered to remain closed by the County of Los Angeles Health Officer Order as of Sept. 4, 2020.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 18 new deaths and 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 6,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley and a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita.
With L.A. County’s Project Roomkey coming close to an end, Bridge to Home officials announced Thursday a new initiative to house more than two dozen local homeless individuals, but it will require help from the community
Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold its last virtual oil workshop of the year on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., with Rich Gallego, entitled, "Using a Modified Zorn Palette to Create Harmonious Landscapes."
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center will host a virtual open house event on Friday, Oct. 30 for prospective students interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree through the center’s partner institutions.
Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will host a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling Roundup, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at Val Verde Park.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) will distribute 500,000 face masks donated by General Motors (GM) to schools in need across the state.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 33 new deaths and 510 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the Santa Clarita Valley counts 6,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths from the virus since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday honored 18 student Academy Award winners from colleges and universities around the world at the 47th Student Academy Awards ceremony, held virtually for the first time
With only two weeks left before the November election, candidates Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, honed in on their priorities during a virtual forum Tuesday.
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present a special virtual program titled “ACCESSIBILITY/VISIBILITY: Breaking Down the Barriers for People with Disabilities in Media,” going live October 26 at 5 p.m.
Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and the East San Gabriel Valley Wednesday, October 21, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Nearly 300,000 more Americans have died so far in 2020 than in a typical year, with the excess deaths including the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 plus deaths indirectly tied to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection said Tuesday.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.