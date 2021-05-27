header image

May 27
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
ticket
L.A. County Disaster Help Center Recognized Nationally for Helping Thousands During Pandemic
| Thursday, May 27, 2021

LA County Disaster Help CenterThe National Association of Counties has recognized the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and its partners with a prestigious 2021 Achievement Award in the category of Civic Education and Public Information for the launch of the L.A. County Disaster Help Center.

In immediate response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DCBA, in partnership with L.A. County Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) and the Los Angeles County Development Authority, launched the Disaster Help Center to help business owners, nonprofits, workers, homeowners, landlords, and tenants navigate the impacts of an unprecedented pandemic.

“We are immensely proud to receive this national award for the Disaster Help Center,” said DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal. “Above that, the biggest recognition is the positive impact that our work has meant to all the small business owners, nonprofits, workers, property owners, and renters that we continue to serve.”

The Help Center’s has operated daily since its launch on March 26, 2020, with live agents who answer COVID-19-related calls from L.A. County residents in the areas of emergency aid, funding sources, reopening protocols, eviction protections, and rental assistance. Help Center agents connected workers to tenant resources and unemployment help. In total, Help Center agents have managed more than 36,500 calls and 2,600 emails in nine languages to address the needs of L.A. County’s diverse population.

The Help Center was supported through the LACountyHelpCenter.org website which centralized all available emergency resources and COVID-19 related guidance. The Help Center website has received more than 320,000 page views since its launch.

Since 1970, NACO’s annual awards have honored innovative and effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs

Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs
Thursday, May 27, 2021
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation teamed up with some of the best instructors in Los Angeles to bring you hundreds of classes for all ages, levels and budgets.
FULL STORY...

June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off

June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off
Thursday, May 27, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development will join Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Aging and Community Services, other County Departments, business partners, and youth participants to launch the Summer 2021 Kick-Off of Youth@Work.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 0 COVID Hospitalizations Since Pandemic Began ; SCV Cases Total 27,901

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 0 COVID Hospitalizations Since Pandemic Began ; SCV Cases Total 27,901
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new deaths and 191 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

SCV Vaccine Rates on Par with State, County Averages

SCV Vaccine Rates on Par with State, County Averages
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicates the Santa Clarita Valley is on par with the county and ahead of the state vaccination averages — but there’s still a distance to go before the county hits the home stretch, aka herd immunity.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Disaster Help Center Recognized Nationally for Helping Thousands During Pandemic
The National Association of Counties has recognized the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and its partners with a prestigious 2021 Achievement Award in the category of Civic Education and Public Information for the launch of the L.A. County Disaster Help Center.
L.A. County Disaster Help Center Recognized Nationally for Helping Thousands During Pandemic
One Person Sustained Moderate Injuries After Vehicle Drives off Bridge on Soledad Canyon Road
A vehicle drove over the side of a bridge on Soledad Canyon Road near Agua Dulce Canyon Road early Thursday morning.
One Person Sustained Moderate Injuries After Vehicle Drives off Bridge on Soledad Canyon Road
Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation teamed up with some of the best instructors in Los Angeles to bring you hundreds of classes for all ages, levels and budgets.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs
Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during this pandemic.
Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development will join Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Aging and Community Services, other County Departments, business partners, and youth participants to launch the Summer 2021 Kick-Off of Youth@Work.
June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off
COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.
COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday
Memorial Day is the traditional start to the summer travel season, and this weekend California’s roadways will likely be bustling with activity.
CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
ticket
Cancer Survivor Becomes LLS’ Gold Coast Man Of The Year
A cancer survivor's drive to test himself lead him to becoming LLS' Gold Coast Man of the Year, while raising money to fuel cancer research.
Cancer Survivor Becomes LLS’ Gold Coast Man Of The Year
Stay Green Inc. Among Top 100 Landscape Firms Recognized
Stay Green Inc. has been placed in Lawn and Landscaping Magazine's top 100 landscaping companies in North America. 
Stay Green Inc. Among Top 100 Landscape Firms Recognized
Local 11-Year-Old Builds Her Own Lending Library For The Community
As a way to give back to her community, 11-year-old Taylor Butler built a lending library, where people can leave and take books for free.
Local 11-Year-Old Builds Her Own Lending Library For The Community
City Announces Fourth Of July Patriotic Tour For 2021
After months of shutdowns, Santa Clarita is celebrating this year's Independence Day with the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour.  
City Announces Fourth Of July Patriotic Tour For 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 0 COVID Hospitalizations Since Pandemic Began ; SCV Cases Total 27,901
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new deaths and 191 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 0 COVID Hospitalizations Since Pandemic Began ; SCV Cases Total 27,901
SCV Senior Center Honored For Innovative Older Adult Programming
The Santa Clarita Senior Center has been awarded for creating an innovative way for seniors to connect during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday.
SCV Senior Center Honored For Innovative Older Adult Programming
California Air Resource Board Introduces New Smoke Tracking App
The California Air Resource board has unveiled a new app for California residents to track prescribed fires and smoke in their area. 
California Air Resource Board Introduces New Smoke Tracking App
SCV Water Purchases On-Site Solar Panels To Help Save More Energy
To aid in power consumption, SCV Water completed the purchase of onsite energy-producing assets, the agency stated Wednesday. 
SCV Water Purchases On-Site Solar Panels To Help Save More Energy
Divided City Council To Give Human Relations Roundtable More Time
The Santa Clarita City Council lacked the necessary votes Tuesday night to add to the agenda of the next City Council meeting a discussion about the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable.
Divided City Council To Give Human Relations Roundtable More Time
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
SCV Teen Filming Documentary Highlighting Jamaica Women’s Soccer FIFA Debut
When you hear the word Jamaica, aside from conjuring up some sort of tropical beach paradise, perhaps two big names jump right up at you, depending on your age bracket. The names are Bob Marley or Usain Bolt.
SCV Teen Filming Documentary Highlighting Jamaica Women’s Soccer FIFA Debut
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Recognized for Export Achievement
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the Export Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of Lief’s demonstrated success in internationally exporting its manufacturing services over the past two years.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Recognized for Export Achievement
May 27: Arts Commission Study Session
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session virtually Thursday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m.
May 27: Arts Commission Study Session
SCV Vaccine Rates on Par with State, County Averages
Data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicates the Santa Clarita Valley is on par with the county and ahead of the state vaccination averages — but there’s still a distance to go before the county hits the home stretch, aka herd immunity.
SCV Vaccine Rates on Par with State, County Averages
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Transmission Rates Continue to Drop in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,897
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 10 new deaths and 191 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,897 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Transmission Rates Continue to Drop in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,897
L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief Agrees to Alcohol Treatment, Community Service; Avoids Jail Time
A Los Angeles City assistant fire chief from Saugus, who was arrested on suspicion of crashing his vehicle into a light pole and at least two other vehicles — one of which he reportedly dragged more than 160 feet and up a driveway — agreed to complete a handful of preconditions and programs in court Friday in order to avoid potential jail time in connection to his charges.
L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief Agrees to Alcohol Treatment, Community Service; Avoids Jail Time
