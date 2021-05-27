L.A. County Disaster Help Center Recognized Nationally for Helping Thousands During Pandemic

The National Association of Counties has recognized the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and its partners with a prestigious 2021 Achievement Award in the category of Civic Education and Public Information for the launch of the L.A. County Disaster Help Center.
In immediate response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DCBA, in partnership with L.A. County Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) and the Los Angeles County Development Authority, launched the Disaster Help Center to help business owners, nonprofits, workers, homeowners, landlords, and tenants navigate the impacts of an unprecedented pandemic.
“We are immensely proud to receive this national award for the Disaster Help Center,” said DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal. “Above that, the biggest recognition is the positive impact that our work has meant to all the small business owners, nonprofits, workers, property owners, and renters that we continue to serve.”
The Help Center’s has operated daily since its launch on March 26, 2020, with live agents who answer COVID-19-related calls from L.A. County residents in the areas of emergency aid, funding sources, reopening protocols, eviction protections, and rental assistance. Help Center agents connected workers to tenant resources and unemployment help. In total, Help Center agents have managed more than 36,500 calls and 2,600 emails in nine languages to address the needs of L.A. County’s diverse population.
The Help Center was supported through the LACountyHelpCenter.org website which centralized all available emergency resources and COVID-19 related guidance. The Help Center website has received more than 320,000 page views since its launch.
Since 1970, NACO’s annual awards have honored innovative and effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide.
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development will join Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Aging and Community Services, other County Departments, business partners, and youth participants to launch the Summer 2021 Kick-Off of Youth@Work.
Data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicates the Santa Clarita Valley is on par with the county and ahead of the state vaccination averages — but there’s still a distance to go before the county hits the home stretch, aka herd immunity.
With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.
When you hear the word Jamaica, aside from conjuring up some sort of tropical beach paradise, perhaps two big names jump right up at you, depending on your age bracket. The names are Bob Marley or Usain Bolt.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the Export Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of Lief’s demonstrated success in internationally exporting its manufacturing services over the past two years.
A Los Angeles City assistant fire chief from Saugus, who was arrested on suspicion of crashing his vehicle into a light pole and at least two other vehicles — one of which he reportedly dragged more than 160 feet and up a driveway — agreed to complete a handful of preconditions and programs in court Friday in order to avoid potential jail time in connection to his charges.
