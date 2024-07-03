header image

July 3
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
L.A. County Rent Registry Now Open
| Wednesday, Jul 3, 2024
Water drop


Those who own rental properties or mobile home parks, it’s time to complete the Rent Registry 2024-25 registration.

The LA County Rent Registry is an easy-to-use online portal where you can register your rental units, update information, and pay annual fees required by the County’s Rent Stabilization Ordinances.

Landlords and mobile home park owners who rent out units, rooms, or mobile home spaces must register annually. Some properties, like owner-occupied or single family homes, may be exempt, so check the website or contact us to find out if the property qualifies.

How to Register:

-Visit Rent Registry

-Use the Property Identification Number (PIN) to find the property.

-Update contact, property, and unit information.

-Submit the registration.

Its also possible to register and pay fees in person or by mail. Be sure to register by Sept. 30 to avoid late fees.

Those who occupy their property as their primary residence are exempt from registration.

Email rentregistry@dcba.lacounty.gov to let the county know and be removed from the system system.

For more information, visit the rent registry website.
Veteran Homeless Drops 22 Percent From Previous Year

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority annual Point-in Time count of residents experiencing homelessness revealed a 22.9% reduction in the level  of homeless veterans. 
County Kicks-Off Annual Youth@Work Program

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the County’s Department of Economic Opportunity kicked off its award-winning Youth@Work program, announcing the availability of up to 10,000 paid employment opportunities for local county youth.
L.A. County Rent Registry Now Open

Those who own rental properties or mobile home parks, it’s time to complete the Rent Registry 2024-25 registration.
MADD Awards Presented to Pair of SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) recently presented deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department with the highly esteemed MADD Award. This award recognizes their unwavering commitment to road safety and dedication to preventing the devastating consequences of drunk driving.
County Offers Cooling Centers, Summer Pool Program

As an excessive heat warning descends upon portions of North County this week, including the Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County officials remind SCV residents of county resources that bring free or low-cost heat relief.
Celebrate Fourth of July in the Santa Clarita Valley
Celebrate the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita with a full day of festive events including a run, pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks.
Sheriff’s Department Gives Vehicle Theft Awareness Tips
In an effort to prevent vehicle thefts or thefts from vehicles, remember the following simple safety tips.
Veteran Homeless Drops 22 Percent From Previous Year
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority annual Point-in Time count of residents experiencing homelessness revealed a 22.9% reduction in the level  of homeless veterans. 
County Kicks-Off Annual Youth@Work Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the County’s Department of Economic Opportunity kicked off its award-winning Youth@Work program, announcing the availability of up to 10,000 paid employment opportunities for local county youth.
The Big I Do Returns With Lavish Giveaways
The city of Santa Clarita’s The Big I Do event is returning on Valentine’s Day, 2025, with chances to win big. 
Start Summer By Upgrading to a REAL ID
More than 17.7 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 137,929 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
L.A. County Rent Registry Now Open
Those who own rental properties or mobile home parks, it’s time to complete the Rent Registry 2024-25 registration.
Local Leaders Look to Attract Major Investors
SCVEDC recently participated in two major investment conferences: SelectLA hosted by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, as well as the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington D.C.
State Schools Chief Celebrates Passage of LGBTQ+ Legislation
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today applauded the passage of AB 1955,  Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act (SAFETY Act).
County Health Issues Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:
Barger: Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires
As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, accompanied by dangerously hot temperatures and excessive heat warnings in portions of Los Angeles County’s Fifth District, Supervisor Kathryn Barger is reminding residents to do their part to lessen the threat of wildfires. She issued the following statement today: 
Today in SCV History (July 3)
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Stay Cool, Safe During the Fourth of July Holiday
With an excessive heat warning in effect this week, the city of Santa Clarita strongly urges residents to prioritize heat safety and preparedness during the Fourth of July Parade and the holiday weekend.
Wilk’s Bill to Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-free Clears First Assembly Committee
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced his bill to make wildfire settlement payments tax-free cleared its first hurdle in the Assembly, passing out of the Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
MADD Awards Presented to Pair of SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) recently presented deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department with the highly esteemed MADD Award. This award recognizes their unwavering commitment to road safety and dedication to preventing the devastating consequences of drunk driving.
Sept. 15: Presbyterian Church Hosts Grief, Loss Recovery Group
The First Presbyterian Church of Newhall is hosting an eight-week grief and loss recovery group, scheduled to run 2-3:30 p.m. on eight consecutive Sundays, Sept. 15 through Nov. 3.
DMV’s Driver Safety Team Provides New Online Access
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has introduced a new online case management system that provides faster response times. The modern digital system provides drivers, as well as their attorneys, with a more convenient way to interact with the Driver Safety office at the DMV.
Main Entrance to Central Park Closed for Parking Lot Paving
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for residents traveling to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
County Offers Cooling Centers, Summer Pool Program
As an excessive heat warning descends upon portions of North County this week, including the Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County officials remind SCV residents of county resources that bring free or low-cost heat relief.
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree
The Santa Clarita Valley opera company, Mission Opera opens its seventh Season Oct. 26-27 with "Cold Sassy Tree" by Carlisle Floyd, an American opera in English, based on the 1989 historical American novel by Olive Ann Burns.
Tau Fruit Fly Quarantine Lifted in SCV
Thanks to the cooperation and diligence of Santa Clarita Valley area residents and local agricultural officials, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, working in coordination with the United States Department of Agriculture and the Los Angeles County Agricultural Commissioner, has declared an end to the Tau fruit fly quarantine following the eradication of the invasive pest.
Hello Auto Group Launches Annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive
The Hello Auto Group has announced its third annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive. This year, the Hello Auto Group will partner with three Santa Clarita Valley school districts, Sulphur Springs Union School District, Newhall School District and Castaic Union School District, to support students preparing for the upcoming school year.
Family Movies $1 During Regal Summer Movie Express
The Regal Summer Movie Express is underway offering family movies for $1 a ticket now through Aug. 7.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Man Missing from Canyon Country
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Tim Paul Hood.
