L.A. County Rent Registry Now Open

Those who own rental properties or mobile home parks, it’s time to complete the Rent Registry 2024-25 registration.

The LA County Rent Registry is an easy-to-use online portal where you can register your rental units, update information, and pay annual fees required by the County’s Rent Stabilization Ordinances.

Landlords and mobile home park owners who rent out units, rooms, or mobile home spaces must register annually. Some properties, like owner-occupied or single family homes, may be exempt, so check the website or contact us to find out if the property qualifies.

How to Register:

-Visit Rent Registry

-Use the Property Identification Number (PIN) to find the property.

-Update contact, property, and unit information.

-Submit the registration.

Its also possible to register and pay fees in person or by mail. Be sure to register by Sept. 30 to avoid late fees.

Those who occupy their property as their primary residence are exempt from registration.

Email rentregistry@dcba.lacounty.gov to let the county know and be removed from the system system.

For more information, visit the rent registry website.

