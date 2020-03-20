L.A. County Friday: 6 Cases in Santa Clarita Valley, 292 Overall

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 61 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county as of Friday, including the city of Santa Clarita’s fourth confirmed case, bringing the SCV’s total to 6.

Five cases were previously reported since the first case was confirmed at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Friday, March 13.

The SCV tally stands at four in the city of Santa Clarita, and one each in Castaic and Stevenson Ranch.

Over the last 48 hours, there have been 101 new cases but no additional deaths.

To date, Public Health has identified 292 cases across all areas in LA County including two deaths.

There were no additional cases in the Santa Clarita Valley confirmed as of 2 p.m. Friday beyond the

Because there are positive cases across the entire county, the public should not think one location is safer than the other.

Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending completion of an investigation.

Officials underscore the need for residents to practice social distancing and good public health hygiene.

Public Health is investigating these cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.

“Our state, county and local leaders have entered the next phase in protecting the health of our population and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.

“Non-essential businesses are ordered to close and everyone is ordered to be safe at home unless you are an essential worker,” Ferrer said. “Essential services – those that ensure we have our medicine and healthcare, food to eat, water to drink, communications and electricity – may all remain open and operating. We thank all of those who are working in these essential roles for their service during these very difficult times.”

An enhanced Health Officer Order was issued on March 19 closing all nonessential business and restricting all gatherings and events; the Order continues the previous closure and the new closures through April 19, 2020.

The order can be found online here.

For a detailed fact sheet, click here.

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part by adhering to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Locations Where Cases Have Occurred

Total Cases: 292

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

— Los Angeles County (excl. Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments) 278*

— Long Beach 12

— Pasadena 2

CITY/COMMUNITY**

— Alhambra 3

— Altadena 2

— Arcadia 2

— Baldwin Hills 1

— Beverly Hills 5

— Beverlywood 2

— Boyle Heights 5

— Brentwood 16

— Burbank 1

— Calabasas 1

— Carson 3

— Castaic 1

— Century City 4

— Century Palms/Cove 1

— Covina 1

— Crestview 1

— Culver City 4

— Diamond Bar 2

— Downtown 1

— Eagle Rock 1

— East Los Angeles 1

— Echo Park 1

— El Segundo 1

— Encino 8

— Gardena 1

— Glendale 4

— Granada Hills 4

— Hancock Park 2

— Hawthorne 2

— Hollywood 7

— Hollywood Hills 2

— Inglewood 2

— Koreatown 1

— La Mirada 3

— Lake Balboa 1

— Lakewood 1

— Lancaster 3

— Lawndale 1

— Lomita 5

— Lynwood 1

— Manhattan Beach 6

— Mar Vista 3

— Melrose 11

— Miracle Mile 1

— Monterey Park 2

— North Hollywood 5

— Northridge 1

— Pacific Palisades 6

— Palms 1

— Park La Brea 4

— Playa Vista 1

— Redondo Beach 1

— Reseda 2

— San Dimas 1

— San Fernando 1

— San Pedro 1

Santa Clarita 4

— Santa Monica 4

— Santa Monica Mountains 2

— Sherman Oaks 6

— South El Monte 1

— South Pasadena 2

— South Whittier 1

— Stevenson Ranch 1

— Studio City 3

— Sylmar 1

— Tarzana 6

— Torrance 2

— Tujunga 1

— University Park 1

— Valley Glen 3

— Van Nuys 1

— Venice 4

— Vermont Knolls 1

— Walnut 2

— West Adams 1

— West Hills 3

— West Hollywood 15

— West Los Angeles 3

— West Vernon 1

— Westchester 3

— Westwood 5

— Whittier 2

— Winnetka 1

— Woodland Hills 4

– Under Investigation 39

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.

**Locations that were fewer than <25,000 have been added to the nearest city or community.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Health Organization

City of Santa Clarita

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1.