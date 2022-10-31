L.A. County Launches Grants to Help Seniors Stay in Their Homes

The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce the launch of the Senior Grant Program which provides grants to help low-income seniors to remain in their homes and age in place.

The Senior Grant Program will replace the Single-Family Home Improvement Loan Program to serve the growing senior population without the burden of requiring a property lien as a requirement for the assistance. The funds are made available through the Federal Community Development Block Grant Program.

Eligible homeowners in Supervisorial Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5 may receive a grant of up to $15,000 for mobility and habitability repairs.

Seniors interested in applying for the program must be homeowners over 62 years old, low-income and must own their own home. Examples of modifications include wheelchair ramps, grab bars, widened doorways, non-slip floor covering, or conversions from tubs to roll-in showers.

Additionally, the program will finance deferred maintenance repairs such as plumbing, electrical or heating that are necessary to improve the structural integrity of the home and prolong the home’s useful life.

The Senior Grant Program is now accepting applications and will remain open through June 2023 or until funds are expended.

To apply for the program, applicants are required to verify initial eligibility through a phone interview with a staff member. Once initial eligibility is confirmed, an application will be mailed to the homeowner requesting information for income and property verification.

Further details are available at https://www.lacda.org/home-improvements/senior-grant-program.

“The pandemic proved that our aging population requires our immediate attention and investment. The Development Authority is launching the Senior Grant Program to help homeowners improve their homes with renovations to address their mobility needs,” said Development Authority Executive Director, Emilio Salas. “We will continue prioritizing the needs of Los Angeles County seniors and doing what we can to keep them in their homes.”

For more information on the Senior Grant Program, please email SeniorGrant@lacda.org.

