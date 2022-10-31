header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
45°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 2
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
L.A. County Launches Grants to Help Seniors Stay in Their Homes
| Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Grants for seniors

The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce the launch of the Senior Grant Program which provides grants to help low-income seniors to remain in their homes and age in place.

The Senior Grant Program will replace the Single-Family Home Improvement Loan Program to serve the growing senior population without the burden of requiring a property lien as a requirement for the assistance. The funds are made available through the Federal Community Development Block Grant Program.

Eligible homeowners in Supervisorial Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5 may receive a grant of up to $15,000 for mobility and habitability repairs.

Seniors interested in applying for the program must be homeowners over 62 years old, low-income and must own their own home. Examples of modifications include wheelchair ramps, grab bars, widened doorways, non-slip floor covering, or conversions from tubs to roll-in showers.

Additionally, the program will finance deferred maintenance repairs such as plumbing, electrical or heating that are necessary to improve the structural integrity of the home and prolong the home’s useful life.

The Senior Grant Program is now accepting applications and will remain open through June 2023 or until funds are expended.

To apply for the program, applicants are required to verify initial eligibility through a phone interview with a staff member. Once initial eligibility is confirmed, an application will be mailed to the homeowner requesting information for income and property verification.

Further details are available at https://www.lacda.org/home-improvements/senior-grant-program.

“The pandemic proved that our aging population requires our immediate attention and investment. The Development Authority is launching the Senior Grant Program to help homeowners improve their homes with renovations to address their mobility needs,” said Development Authority Executive Director, Emilio Salas. “We will continue prioritizing the needs of Los Angeles County seniors and doing what we can to keep them in their homes.”

For more information on the Senior Grant Program, please email SeniorGrant@lacda.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape

New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
Wednesday, Nov 2, 2022
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline

Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline
Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 868 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...

UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study

UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study
Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on Nov. 1 the selection of the University of California, Los Angeles to conduct the Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Supervisors Take Action to Curb Rising RSV Rates

L.A. County Supervisors Take Action to Curb Rising RSV Rates
Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022
Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Seeks Arts Panelists to Review Grants

L.A. County Seeks Arts Panelists to Review Grants
Monday, Oct 31, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture is looking for panelists with diverse backgrounds, experiences and skills to serve on panels that review grants for arts organizations and select artists for special projects.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Continues To Rise Over Last Week
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no additional deaths and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of six new deaths and 1,392 new cases countywide.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Continues To Rise Over Last Week
State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System
The California State Board of Education today approved $58 million in contracts to build a network of support for community schools, campuses where every classroom is focused on high-quality teaching and learning, every student is connected to the services they need to thrive, and every family is empowered to partner in decision-making.
State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System
Valencia HS Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Takes First Place
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard competed at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular in Simi Valley, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Valencia HS Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Takes First Place
State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.
State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration
Board of Supervisors Declare November as Chinese American Film and Television Festival Month in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that declares the month of November 2022 as Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival Month in Los Angeles County. 
Board of Supervisors Declare November as Chinese American Film and Television Festival Month in L.A. County
CSUN Professor Receives NSF Grant to Study Adhesives Inspired by Geckos
Many a young child has spent a lazy sunny afternoon watching in awe as a gecko journeyed across the landscape. Its adhesive-like toepads keeping the lizard upright and moving regardless of the surface gravel, a tree branch, a stucco wall or even a glass window.
CSUN Professor Receives NSF Grant to Study Adhesives Inspired by Geckos
College of the Canyons Ranked Among Top 35 Community Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 17 and 35 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
College of the Canyons Ranked Among Top 35 Community Colleges for Hispanics
Men’s Soccer: Diaz First CSUN Freshman of the Year Since 2005; 6 Matadors Earn All-Conference Honors
On the eve of the Big West Men’s Soccer Championships getting underway, CSUN’s David Diaz was named The Big West Men’s Soccer Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
Men’s Soccer: Diaz First CSUN Freshman of the Year Since 2005; 6 Matadors Earn All-Conference Honors
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision.
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message
Happy November. Our October events were a blast. We had a really awesome Chat & Chill with guest speaker Chris Velona from Project Sebastian.
JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message
Grants Awarded to CSUs to Support Educational Equity, Innovation
Seventeen finalists for California State University Hispanic Serving Institutions Community Grants were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 as part of the California State University-wide initiative of the Global Hispanic Serving Institutions Equity Innovation Hub.
Grants Awarded to CSUs to Support Educational Equity, Innovation
TMU Men’s Soccer Wins Match But Misses Post-Season
The Master's men's soccer team did what it was supposed to and defeated the William Jessup Warriors 4-2 Oct. 29 on Senior Day at Reese Field. Unfortunately they didn't get they help they needed to qualify for the GSAC post-season tournament, and so their season is over.
TMU Men’s Soccer Wins Match But Misses Post-Season
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 868 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline
UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on Nov. 1 the selection of the University of California, Los Angeles to conduct the Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study.
UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study
COC’s Sharlene Coleal Receives 2022 ACBO Achievement of Excellence Award
Sharlene Coleal, Assistant Superintendent-Vice President of Business Services for College of the Canyons, received the 2022 Association of Chief Business Officials (ACBO) Achievement of Excellence Award on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the ACBO Fall 2022 Conference.
COC’s Sharlene Coleal Receives 2022 ACBO Achievement of Excellence Award
L.A. County Supervisors Take Action to Curb Rising RSV Rates
Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children.
L.A. County Supervisors Take Action to Curb Rising RSV Rates
NewHydrogen Works with UCLA to Expand Research
Santa Clarita company NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.
NewHydrogen Works with UCLA to Expand Research
Laurene Weste | Honoring our Veterans
In the middle of Old Town Newhall, there is a tranquil plaza on a half-acre of land. You no doubt have driven by it or maybe walked past on your way to William S. Hart Park, but have you ever taken the time to appreciate all the history captured in the plaza? To study the names inscribed on the hundreds of bricks lining the pathway? Or read the bronze plaque sharing the story of Willie, the Drummer Boy?
Laurene Weste | Honoring our Veterans
Six Flags Magic Mountain Reduces Operating Days
Six Flags Magic Mountain is no longer a 365-day park. Beginning Nov. 1, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, will be closed on select weekdays in November and December, a change to the park’s 365-day operating schedule.
Six Flags Magic Mountain Reduces Operating Days
CSUN Prof Creates App for Nonprofits and Activists
Hoping to create a platform where activists and nonprofits can gather, connect and share information and a place where individuals can find volunteer opportunities and nonprofits can tap into the potential of volunteers and donors, California State University at Northridge political science professor Nicholas Dungey has created Reluvotion (pronounced Ree-Luv-oo-Shun.)
CSUN Prof Creates App for Nonprofits and Activists
Nov. 19: Free Zonta ‘Holiday Stress’ LifeForward Workshop
A "Holiday Stress and Anger Management Workshop," hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays."
Nov. 19: Free Zonta ‘Holiday Stress’ LifeForward Workshop
Lady Mustangs Soccer Team Qualifies for Post Season
The Master's University continued its hot play on the pitch as the Lady Mustangs Soccer Team defeated the William Jessup Warriors 2-1 on Senior Day Saturday to secure a spot in the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament.
Lady Mustangs Soccer Team Qualifies for Post Season
Nov. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Groundwater Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Water Agency invites the community to a ribbon cutting for its Valley Center Well Groundwater Treatment Facility on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
Nov. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Groundwater Treatment Facility
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: