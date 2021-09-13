Entries Being Accepted for L.A. County Library’s Annual Bookmark Contest

The Los Angeles County Library is kicking off its 42nd Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates reading and creativity. Submissions will be accepted through Saturday, Oct. 30.
Kids and teens are encouraged to use their imagination to draw, paint, or design their own bookmark. Each of the Library’s 85 locations will select 1 winner from 4 categories— Kindergarten through Grade 2, Grades 3 through 5, Grades 6 through 8, and Grades 9 through 12—who will be recognized at their Library. The winning bookmarks from each Library will be shared with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, who will select Countywide winners from each category that reside in their District from each category. These winners will see their bookmark design professionally printed and distributed across all 85 L.A. County Library locations!
Los Angeles County residents and schools are welcomed to participate. The contest highlights the wonder and importance of books and reading, and challenges parents, educators, and librarians to nurture kids’ love of reading and libraries through art.
To participate, kids can visit their local library to pick up an entry form, or download the form online. For more information and to download, visit LACountyLibrary.org/Bookmark-Contest. Entry forms can be submitted in person, by mail, or online, via a submission form, and must be received by October 30, 2021.
This year’s contest is sponsored by L.A. County Library Foundation and Union Bank.
About L.A. County Library
Founded in 1912, LA County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 85 community libraries, 1 institutional library, and mobile fleet of 14 vehicles, including 3 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMō (maker mobiles), and 5 Reading Machines. LA County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org.
