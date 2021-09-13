header image

Entries Being Accepted for L.A. County Library’s Annual Bookmark Contest
Monday, Sep 13, 2021

Bookmark ContestThe Los Angeles County Library is kicking off its 42nd Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates reading and creativity. Submissions will be accepted through Saturday, Oct. 30.

Kids and teens are encouraged to use their imagination to draw, paint, or design their own bookmark. Each of the Library’s 85 locations will select 1 winner from 4 categories— Kindergarten through Grade 2, Grades 3 through 5, Grades 6 through 8, and Grades 9 through 12—who will be recognized at their Library. The winning bookmarks from each Library will be shared with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, who will select Countywide winners from each category that reside in their District from each category. These winners will see their bookmark design professionally printed and distributed across all 85 L.A. County Library locations!

Los Angeles County residents and schools are welcomed to participate. The contest highlights the wonder and importance of books and reading, and challenges parents, educators, and librarians to nurture kids’ love of reading and libraries through art.

To participate, kids can visit their local library to pick up an entry form, or download the form online. For more information and to download, visit LACountyLibrary.org/Bookmark-Contest. Entry forms can be submitted in person, by mail, or online, via a submission form, and must be received by October 30, 2021.

This year’s contest is sponsored by L.A. County Library Foundation and Union Bank.

About L.A. County Library

Founded in 1912, LA County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 85 community libraries, 1 institutional library, and mobile fleet of 14 vehicles, including 3 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMō (maker mobiles), and 5 Reading Machines. LA County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,820; Daily L.A. County Hospitalizations Trending Downward

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,820; Daily L.A. County Hospitalizations Trending Downward
Monday, Sep 13, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 13 new deaths and 1,121 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,820 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High
Friday, Sep 10, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,024 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,596 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Suicide Prevention Network to Release 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community

L.A. County Suicide Prevention Network to Release 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community
Friday, Sep 10, 2021
The Los Angeles County Suicide Prevention Network, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, released the 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community to provide an update on the status of suicide and suicide prevention activities throughout Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

All L.A. County Animal Shelters to Offer Discounted Adoptions Throughout September

All L.A. County Animal Shelters to Offer Discounted Adoptions Throughout September
Friday, Sep 10, 2021
In an effort to “Clear the Shelters,” all of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s animal care centers are set to offer discounted adoptions through September, including at the Castaic location.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Annual Benefit Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is proud to announce its annual benefit event - Cabaret and Cabernet - will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5:00 p.m., in the Bridgeport Clubhouse.
Oct. 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Annual Benefit Fundraiser
Newly Reimagined Baskin-Robbins Store Concept Comes to Canyon Country
Officially open to the public, Baskin-Robbins – the world’s largest chain of specialty ice cream shops – has unveiled another edition of its new store concept in Canyon Country that helps to instantly spark moments of ice cream joy.
Newly Reimagined Baskin-Robbins Store Concept Comes to Canyon Country
Sept. 18: American Cancer Society’s Relay Rally
The American Cancer Society is holding a Relay Rally on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., at Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Sept. 18: American Cancer Society’s Relay Rally
Golden Valley Loses Home Opener to Rio Mesa 20-19
The Golden Valley Grizzlies (1-1) were without their starting quarterback Jaxson Miner in Friday’s game against the Rio Mesa Spartans (1-2). Yet, the outcome of the game wasn’t inevitable from the start.
Golden Valley Loses Home Opener to Rio Mesa 20-19
Route Fire Held at 462 Acres, 63% Containment
The Route Fire, which shut down parts of Interstate 5 in Castaic Saturday afternoon, was held at 462 acres, with firefighters able to achieve 63% containment by Monday morning.
Route Fire Held at 462 Acres, 63% Containment
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Dollface,’ ‘I Am Gitmo,’ Six More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 13 - Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021:
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Dollface,’ ‘I Am Gitmo,’ Six More Productions
West Ranch Pulls Off 62-38 Victory Over Pacifica
The West Ranch Wildcats were able to hold off a strong Pacifica third quarter, beating the Tritons 62-38 Friday night at Valencia High School.
West Ranch Pulls Off 62-38 Victory Over Pacifica
Saugus Falls to Simi Valley 21-10
The Simi Valley Pioneers football team (4-0) handed the Saugus Centurions (3-1) their first loss of the season, 21-10, in a non-league battle between two great defenses.
Saugus Falls to Simi Valley 21-10
Today in SCV History (Sept. 12)
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
Route Fire Grows to 400 Acres Near Interstate 5 at Templin Hwy, 0% Contained
Firefighters are expected to continue to battle the Route Fire through the night after it reached 400 acres on Saturday, shutting down both sides of the I-5 freeway into the evening, according to officials with Angeles National Forest. Three helicopters -- two from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and one from the Angeles National Forest -- are expected to continue making overnight water drops on the fire.
Route Fire Grows to 400 Acres Near Interstate 5 at Templin Hwy, 0% Contained
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
College of the Canyons is one of four California community colleges recognized for being among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
LACoFD Marks 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11 With Memorial Tribute Video
The Los Angeles County Fire Department takes a look back at how the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania have deeply impacted and shaped our lives through a memorial tribute video released on the Department’s YouTube and social media accounts.
LACoFD Marks 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11 With Memorial Tribute Video
Bauer Will Not Return to Dodgers in 2021 Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
Former Hart High School and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2 — and it was announced Friday that he will not be returning to the Dodgers for the remainder of the season.
Bauer Will Not Return to Dodgers in 2021 Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
City of Santa Clarita’s Carrie Lujan Named 2021 Communicator of the Year
The city of Santa Clarita's Carrie Lujan, who is also a co-host of SCVTV's Community Corner, was named 2021 Communicator of the Year on Thursday by the City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA).
City of Santa Clarita’s Carrie Lujan Named 2021 Communicator of the Year
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 162nd Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 34,490
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 162 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 162nd Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 34,490
