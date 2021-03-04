L.A. County Library, LACMA Partner to Offer Virtual Arts Programs

Los Angeles County Library is partnering with Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to bring virtual arts programs to our communities, featuring LACMA teaching artists and staff.

Creative Storytelling Workshops for kids start with a story reading, then bring it to life through a variety of expressive art activities based on an artist in focus. Stories and featured artists are based on monthly themes.

Creative Careers programs for kids and teens explore art-related careers that exist in places like museums, and feature LACMA staff discussing what they do and the journey they took to get there.

The next Creative Storytelling Workshop on Female Artists is Friday, March 5, at 4:00 p.m.

Click [here] to register.

For more information about all the programs, visit LACountyLibrary.org/LACMAprograms.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...