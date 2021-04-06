L.A. County Library Launches 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program

In honor of National Library Week, L.A. County Library is launching its 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program. The Library’s annual celebration of reading, learning, and curiosity for people of all ages begins Tuesday, April 5, and continues through August 8.

Customers interested in participating can sign up individually or as a family online at LACountyLibrary.org/Spring- Summer-Discovery or pick up a paper version of the monthly challenge and activities at their local library using Sidewalk Service.

The Spring & Summer Discovery Program helps customers explore L.A. County Library’s resources and discover everything the Library has to offer. It also aims to help students who are out of school during the summer months continue reading and learning, helping to ensure their educational success in the next school year.

Program challenges are available for all ages, with activities designed for Adults, Teens, School Age Kids, and Babies & Toddlers. To complete each month’s challenge, participants need to log at least one book and complete 3 activities and/or read 3 more books. Those who complete the challenge each month will be entered into a monthly prize drawing, and every monthly challenge completed earns an extra entry into an end-of-summer grand prize drawing.

This year, the Library will be using Beanstack for its virtual program; the Beanstack app is also available on mobile devices. In addition to logging books and completing activities, participants can review books read and see other participants’ reviews, check out booklists, and get personalized recommendations on what to read next. The Library will also be hosting fun virtual programs for all ages throughout the course of the Spring & Summer Discovery Program.

For more information on the program and to sign up, customers can visit LACountyLibrary.org/Spring- Summer-Discovery.

About LA County Library

Founded in 1912, L.A. County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 86 libraries and mobile fleet of 18 vehicles, including 3 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMōs (maker mobiles), 1 Reading Machine, and 8 outreach vehicles. L.A. County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...