header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 6
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
L.A. County Library Launches 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program
| Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021
Los Angeles County Library

In honor of National Library Week, L.A. County Library is launching its 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program. The Library’s annual celebration of reading, learning, and curiosity for people of all ages begins Tuesday, April 5, and continues through August 8.

Customers interested in participating can sign up individually or as a family online at LACountyLibrary.org/Spring-Summer-Discovery or pick up a paper version of the monthly challenge and activities at their local library using Sidewalk Service.

The Spring & Summer Discovery Program helps customers explore L.A. County Library’s resources and discover everything the Library has to offer. It also aims to help students who are out of school during the summer months continue reading and learning, helping to ensure their educational success in the next school year.

Program challenges are available for all ages, with activities designed for Adults, Teens, School Age Kids, and Babies & Toddlers. To complete each month’s challenge, participants need to log at least one book and complete 3 activities and/or read 3 more books. Those who complete the challenge each month will be entered into a monthly prize drawing, and every monthly challenge completed earns an extra entry into an end-of-summer grand prize drawing.

This year, the Library will be using Beanstack for its virtual program; the Beanstack app is also available on mobile devices. In addition to logging books and completing activities, participants can review books read and see other participants’ reviews, check out booklists, and get personalized recommendations on what to read next. The Library will also be hosting fun virtual programs for all ages throughout the course of the Spring & Summer Discovery Program.

For more information on the program and to sign up, customers can visit LACountyLibrary.org/Spring-Summer-Discovery.

About LA County Library

Founded in 1912, L.A. County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 86 libraries and mobile fleet of 18 vehicles, including 3 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMōs (maker mobiles), 1 Reading Machine, and 8 outreach vehicles. L.A. County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Library Launches 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program

L.A. County Library Launches 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program
Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021
In honor of National Library Week, L.A. County Library is launching its 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program.
FULL STORY...

COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday

COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline in Los Angeles County, the County Health Officer Order has been updated to reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the Orange Tier beginning Monday, April 5.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 366 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county officially moved into the state's Orange Tier and eased more restrictions.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners

L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is preparing to launch the L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program, a partnership with Neighborhood Housing Services of L.A. County and local HUD-approved housing counseling agencies.
FULL STORY...

SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
A Santa Clarita Valley resident and former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee has been charged on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Library Launches 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program
In honor of National Library Week, L.A. County Library is launching its 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program.
L.A. County Library Launches 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program
Waste Management Pledges to Plant 50,000 Trees in Honor of Earth Day
Waste Management of Santa Clarita team members are celebrating Earth Day every day by personally pledging to live more sustainably at home, at work and on the go.
Waste Management Pledges to Plant 50,000 Trees in Honor of Earth Day
City Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution Affirming Vote of No Confidence in Gascón
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously to adopt Resolution No. 21-7, expressing concern in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s Special Directives 20-06, 20-07 and 20-08, and affirming a vote of no confidence in Gascón.
City Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution Affirming Vote of No Confidence in Gascón
Newsom Says California Could Fully Reopen by June 15 if 2 Criteria Are Met
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday a plan to fully reopen California’s economy by June 15 — if vaccine and hospitalization numbers remain stable.
Newsom Says California Could Fully Reopen by June 15 if 2 Criteria Are Met
SCV Couple Launch Full-Service ‘Caring Transitions’ to Help Seniors
After careers helping students in education and helping families in real estate, Jared and Victoria Erfle are pleased to announce that they are launching a new business to help seniors and their loved ones with transitions and relocations – Caring Transitions of Santa Clarita.
SCV Couple Launch Full-Service ‘Caring Transitions’ to Help Seniors
April 14: Logix Hosting Virtual Home Buying Seminars
Logix Federal Credit Union is supporting the community by hosting free, home buying seminars Wednesday, April 14, at noon and 5:00 p.m., virtually.
April 14: Logix Hosting Virtual Home Buying Seminars
Saugus High Student Wins Top Prize at SCAA’s 2021 Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Scholarship committee recently met with high school senior art student applicants virtually to announce the Association's 2021 Scholarship Award winners.
Saugus High Student Wins Top Prize at SCAA’s 2021 Scholarship Awards
Today in SCV History (April 6)
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline in Los Angeles County, the County Health Officer Order has been updated to reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the Orange Tier beginning Monday, April 5.
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 366 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county officially moved into the state's Orange Tier and eased more restrictions.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
More than 200 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2021 semester.
COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is preparing to launch the L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program, a partnership with Neighborhood Housing Services of L.A. County and local HUD-approved housing counseling agencies.
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley resident and former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee has been charged on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
Family fun and entertainment will continue at East Walker Ranch Open Space in May and June with showings of “Shrek” and “The Goonies” at City Cinemas.
City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Libraries in the Santa Clarita Valley have a lot to celebrate this National Library Week, as they are set to reopen their doors to the public Tuesday after more than a year’s closure due to the pandemic.
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California and was felt in the Santa Clarita Valley early Monday morning.
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
Sunday marked the second Easter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and though many churches have resumed services, most of the typical weekend celebrations were canceled.
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
The Los Angeles County Development Authority’s Small Business Stabilization Loan Program has reached its application limit as loan funding requests have exceeded $30 million.
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 5-11, 2021:
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will now accept digital signatures for vehicle purchases, allowing Californians to have a completely paperless car buying experience from their computer or smartphone.
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
As more and more COVID-19 restrictions are eased, many local restaurant owners are looking toward what the future holds for outdoor dining.
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
%d bloggers like this: