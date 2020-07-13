[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 13
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
L.A. County Moves to New COVID-19 Test Scheduling Platform
| Monday, Jul 13, 2020
covid-19 testing

Los Angeles County changed scheduling platforms for COVID-19 testing at nine county-operated testing sites on Monday.

The new platform was developed by Fulgent Genetics Inc. the lab used at the county-run sites.

Click here for a list of the county-run test sites.

Click here to check out the new scheduling platform or make an appointment for a COVID-19 test.

The new platform was designed to provide more user-friendly experience that directly interfaces with the lab, reducing the number of errors in data processing and minimizing the number of participants who might experience a delay in getting their results due to a mismatch in demographic information associated with the test kit.

The platform also allows residents to cancel an appointment, making that slot available for another resident to schedule. The new platform will also enable the lab to collect and validate insurance information in order to bill an individual’s insurance if the person has coverage, making community-based testing more sustainable. Testing at all County-sponsored sites will continue to be free of charge regardless of insurance coverage.

Individuals who visit the former scheduling site (https://lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs) will receive a message directing them to the new Fulgent platform site, https://la.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment. Scheduling platforms for the L.A. City-supported, State-supported and other testing partner sites will remain the same. The county’s main hub page (https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/) will continue to provide updated information and resources and link users to the new platform.

“This change is part of continuous efforts to improve the user experience and make scheduling an appointment as efficient as possible,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, which oversees county-supported community testing locations.

“As we work to expand capacity at current sites and add new sites to keep pace with demand, this new platform will help us streamline our operations and ensure continued testing access,” Ghaly said.

COVID testing, as with any clinical diagnostic test, is best done within an individual’s usual health care setting. Individuals with insurance and those who have a regular provider or source of care are urged to first contact their provider before scheduling an appointment at a county-run testing site.

To get connected to a provider, residents can call toll-free 211.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th SCV Death as State, County Roll Back Re-Openings

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th SCV Death as State, County Roll Back Re-Openings
Monday, Jul 13, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,593 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 15th death, bringing the SCV's total to 38 fatalities.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Moves to New COVID-19 Test Scheduling Platform

L.A. County Moves to New COVID-19 Test Scheduling Platform
Monday, Jul 13, 2020
Los Angeles County changed scheduling platforms for COVID-19 testing at nine county-operated testing sites on Monday.
FULL STORY...

Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 312,344 Cases Statewide, 3,571 Cases in SCV

Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 312,344 Cases Statewide, 3,571 Cases in SCV
Saturday, Jul 11, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 57 new deaths and 2,916 new cases of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

County Continues Shutdown of L.A. Factory After 4 Employees Die of COVID-19; 300 More Test Positive

County Continues Shutdown of L.A. Factory After 4 Employees Die of COVID-19; 300 More Test Positive
Saturday, Jul 11, 2020
Following an investigation into four COVID-19 deaths of Los Angeles Apparel employees, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) ordered continued closure of the downtown Los Angeles garment manufacturer, which now has more than 300 confirmed cases of the virus among its workers.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 300,000 Cases, 3,536 SCV Cases

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 300,000 Cases, 3,536 SCV Cases
Friday, Jul 10, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues ramping up contact tracing efforts as cases of COVID-19 increase. Public Health confirmed Friday 51 new deaths and 2,667 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 127,358 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 3,738 deaths.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th SCV Death as State, County Roll Back Re-Openings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,593 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 15th death, bringing the SCV's total to 38 fatalities.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th SCV Death as State, County Roll Back Re-Openings
L.A. County Moves to New COVID-19 Test Scheduling Platform
Los Angeles County changed scheduling platforms for COVID-19 testing at nine county-operated testing sites on Monday.
L.A. County Moves to New COVID-19 Test Scheduling Platform
California Rolls Back Re-Openings, Closes Many Indoor Operations
As COVID-19 continues to surge in California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday called for a statewide rollback of reopenings, including a halt to dine-in service at restaurants, and closures of churches and hair salons in 30 hard-hit counties including Los Angeles and Ventura.
California Rolls Back Re-Openings, Closes Many Indoor Operations
Most SCV School Boards Publish Meetings Online; Newhall, Saugus Hold Off
While three Santa Clarita Valley school districts have decided to record and publish videos of their governing board meetings, the Saugus Union School District and Newhall School District have held off on making a similar decision.
Most SCV School Boards Publish Meetings Online; Newhall, Saugus Hold Off
SCV Businesses Struggle to Stay Afloat Through COVID-19 Pandemic
As national retail stores once again temporarily close amid the latest COVID-19 spike, other businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley are struggling to avoid closing their doors permanently.
SCV Businesses Struggle to Stay Afloat Through COVID-19 Pandemic
Filming in SCV This Week: Airbnb Still Photo Shoot
With film and TV production still ramping back up after the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported one still photo shoot this week in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
Filming in SCV This Week: Airbnb Still Photo Shoot
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office: Body Found at Lake Piru Confirmed to be Naya Rivera
The body found at Lake Piru was identified as Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office: Body Found at Lake Piru Confirmed to be Naya Rivera
SCV Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory Extended to Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended its current air quality advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley, warning of unhealthy air on Tuesday for sensitive individuals and groups.
SCV Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory Extended to Tuesday
PHOTOS: SCV Deputies Assist Hot Dog
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies gave water to a dog stuck in a hot car on a 100-degree day Sunday after seeing the dog's water bowl was empty.
PHOTOS: SCV Deputies Assist Hot Dog
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
The Purge Surge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Gray hair allows a triage doctor to withhold medical care at their discretion, should they feel your life expectancy might not be longer than 5 years. It’s called Crisis Standards of Care, and the physician is absolved of liability. Look it up.
The Purge Surge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Chamber Offering Business Resource Webinars
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering business resource webinars throughout the month of July.
SCV Chamber Offering Business Resource Webinars
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 312,344 Cases Statewide, 3,571 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 57 new deaths and 2,916 new cases of COVID-19.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 312,344 Cases Statewide, 3,571 Cases in SCV
County Continues Shutdown of L.A. Factory After 4 Employees Die of COVID-19; 300 More Test Positive
Following an investigation into four COVID-19 deaths of Los Angeles Apparel employees, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) ordered continued closure of the downtown Los Angeles garment manufacturer, which now has more than 300 confirmed cases of the virus among its workers.
County Continues Shutdown of L.A. Factory After 4 Employees Die of COVID-19; 300 More Test Positive
Today in SCV History (July 11)
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 300,000 Cases, 3,536 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues ramping up contact tracing efforts as cases of COVID-19 increase. Public Health confirmed Friday 51 new deaths and 2,667 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 127,358 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 3,738 deaths.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 300,000 Cases, 3,536 SCV Cases
Lowe’s Awards Hart High $1K Grant to Establish SkillsUSA Chapter
Hart High School has been awarded a $1,000 grant from Lowe’s Corporation and SkillsUSA to help establish the school’s SkillsUSA chapter.
Lowe’s Awards Hart High $1K Grant to Establish SkillsUSA Chapter
County Seeking Donations for Backpack & School Supply Drive
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services' (DPSS) Toy Loan Program, which serves approximately 3,500 children a month at more than 50 locations, is hosting a School Supply Drive to benefit low-income children across the County.
County Seeking Donations for Backpack & School Supply Drive
July 14: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 14, at 6:00 p.m.
July 14: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Virtual Meeting
County Elects Marcia Mayeda President of California Animal Welfare Association
Los Angeles County Director of Animal Care and Control Marcia Mayeda has been elected to serve as the president of the California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals).
County Elects Marcia Mayeda President of California Animal Welfare Association
Coroner Rules Robert Fuller Death a Suicide
Following additional testing and independent investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for Robert Fuller was hanging and the death was ruled a suicide.
Coroner Rules Robert Fuller Death a Suicide
Spaces Available for County Parks’ Free, Reduced Cost Summer Camps
Space is still available for L.A. County Parks' free and reduced cost summer camps. Registration is open for summer camps for ages 6 and up. Choose from mini-camps and full-day options at 50 county parks.
Spaces Available for County Parks’ Free, Reduced Cost Summer Camps
Saugus District Approves Racial, Educational Equity Resolution
The Saugus Union School District governing board approved a resolution that would recognize the district’s commitment to educational and workplace equity in regards to race.
Saugus District Approves Racial, Educational Equity Resolution
%d bloggers like this: