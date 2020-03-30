L.A. County Opens Business, Worker Disaster Help Center

With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Departments of Consumer and Business Affairs and Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services have launched the new L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center.

The new centralized call center and website providing free, one-on-one counseling and support for business owners and workers who have been adversely affected by the ongoing Coronavirus/COVID-19 emergency.

Whether you are a business owner struggling to keep your doors open or a worker who’s uncertain about their next paycheck, L.A. County now has a single location where you can get immediate help, tailored to your situation.

You can get assistance from the L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center in the manner that’s most convenient to you:

* Telephone: (833) 238-4450

* Online: LACountyHelpCenter.org

* Email: DisasterHelpCenter@lacounty.gov

* Social media: @LACHelpCenter on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

“While we are doing all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout Los Angeles County, we know that this pandemic is having an enormous impact on residents, businesses and organizations throughout our local communities, said Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “This Help Center will be a critical resource for businesses and employees by providing direct assistance to those in need.”

“While the residents of Los Angeles County have demonstrated an incredible amount of resilience during this challenging time, they will not weather this storm alone,” said Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “The L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center is in line with my commitment to support our local businesses, and now more than ever, they deserve our help. L.A. County will respond by providing businesses, employers, and workers centralized resources at lacountyhelpcenter.org to ensure clear and consistent information as we collectively work to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

“Small businesses are facing serious financial distress and disruption during this time, and we want them to know they can rely on the County to be an effective leader and service provider as we help our business owners and workers navigate this crisis. The Help Center will not only help them to connect to resources but position our communities for recovery,” said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

Joseph M. Nicchitta, Director of DCBA, said, “We recognize that every person in the County is dealing with their own unique circumstances due to the coronavirus emergency, and L.A. County is rising to meet that challenge. DCBA is proud to lead a coalition of departments and agencies to help improve the lives of business owners and workers in our communities.”

The Help Center will assist businesses in determining the applicability of public health orders and accessing state and federal resources, including recent relief packages from the state and federal governments. For individuals, the Help Center will assist with filing unemployment insurance claims, finding employment opportunities, and discovering available County resources. “They can now turn to one dedicated place for assistance,” said Nicchitta.

“WDACS and our partners have been working around the clock to ensure businesses and workers have clear, one-on-one access to essential services. This free one-stop-shop from L.A. County, easily accessible in different languages by phone, email, and online, will support all affected businesses and workers,” said Otto Solorzano, Acting Director of the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services.

“Through this Help Center, workers will have easy access to a number of financial benefits, including state unemployment insurance, as well as job search and career services provided by America’s Job Centers of California,” he said. “Businesses will be helped with emergency loans, workshare programs, and individualized assistance. During this difficult time, L.A. County is moving quickly to address the growing need for support and guidance for our businesses and workers.”

The Business and Worker Disaster Help Center, operated jointly by DCBA and WDACS, is open to answer calls Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. With the support of our County partners, the Help Center is staffed with dedicated, helpful, and multilingual support.

Participating County departments and State agencies include:

* L.A. County Chief Executive Office

* L.A. County Office of Emergency Management

* L.A. County Child Support Services

* L.A. County Counsel

* L.A. County Internal Services Department

* L.A. County Department of Public Social Services

* L.A. County Treasurer and Tax Collector

* L.A. County Library

* L.A. County Department of Public Health

* L.A. County Department of Regional Planning

* California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz)