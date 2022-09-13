L.A. County Public Health Confirms First Death Due to Monkeypox

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has confirmed the first death due to monkeypox in a Los Angeles County resident.

Public Health sends heartfelt condolences and wishes of healing to the family and friends mourning the loss of their loved one.

The resident was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized.

To protect confidentiality and privacy, additional information on this case will not be made public.

Persons severely immunocompromised who suspect they have monkeypox are encouraged to seek medical care and treatment early and remain under the care of a provider during their illness.

Public Health has expanded eligibility to the monkeypox vaccine to include residents who may be at future risk for exposure, in addition to residents who have current risk of exposure.

Monkeypox vaccine will be available to residents who self-attest to being in the following groups:

Gay or bisexual men, or any men or transgender people who have sex with men or transgender people. Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engage in commercial and/or transactional sex (e.g., sex in exchange for money, shelter, food, or other goods or needs). Persons living with HIV, especially persons with uncontrolled or advanced HIV disease. Persons who had skin-to-skin or intimate contact with someone with suspected or confirmed monkeypox, including those who have not yet been confirmed by Public Health. Eligible residents can go to a Public vaccinating site or visit Myturn.ca.gov to find other vaccinating sites near you.

Residents do not need to show ID in order to get a vaccine at sites run by Public Health. However, because residents may need to show vaccination record and ID if you travel or visit certain venues, it is recommended that when getting a vaccine that residents provide the name that is on their ID.

Residents who met prior eligibility criteria can still get vaccinated, see below for prior criteria.

Gay or bisexual men or transgender people who:

Had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days. Had skin-to-skin or intimate contact with persons at venues or events in the past 14 days. Residents who have monkeypox symptoms or are currently under isolation for monkeypox, should not come to the vaccination clinics or walk-up sites. If residents think they have monkeypox, they should speak with a provider and get tested. If residents do not have a provider, residents can call the Public Health Call Center for more information on monkeypox, including general information, testing, treatment, and vaccines at (833) 540-0473, open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.).

For more information, please visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/monkeypox/

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...