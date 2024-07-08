L.A. County Releases $14.5M Funding for Parkland Acquisitions

The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced Monday the Measure A Acquisition-Only Competitive Grant Program, releasing $14.5 million in funding opportunities for parkland acquisitions throughout Los Angeles County.

This competitive grant program aims to add more parks, trails, and green spaces in communities throughout Los Angeles County that need them the most. Public agencies, non-profit organizations, community-based organizations, and other eligible entities may apply by accessing RPOSD’s Grants Management System at https://grantfunding.rposd. lacounty.gov.

In July 2022, RPOSD allocated $9 million in technical assistance funds through its Technical Assistance Program (TAP) to 30 high and very-high-need park agencies to assist them in being project-ready for the upcoming Measure A grant funding cycles. In addition, RPOSD will also be providing funding support for grant writers to assist high park-need communities with the application process.

“Like never before, Measure A is providing high and very-high-park-need communities a series of funding opportunities so that one day all children and families growing up, living, and aging in Los Angeles County can experience parks, the outdoors, recreation, and nature in their own communities,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District.

The guidelines for this competitive grant program are available on RPOSD’s website and the application window closes on Sept. 27, 2024. RPOSD will host a virtual workshop to provide an overview of the grant program’s eligibility requirements and evaluation criteria on July 18, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. For more information on the Measure A Acquisition-Only Competitive Grant Program, please visit the RPOSD website at https://rposd.lacounty.gov.

“Through this unique funding opportunity, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District is affording communities a valuable chance to create more parks that will boost both community enjoyment and mental health well-being for their residents,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “Investing in green spaces enhances the physical landscape of our local neighborhoods and fosters a sense of belonging, relaxation, and respite. I am hopeful applicants across the County will seize this opportunity and develop projects to enrich the lives of their residents for years to come.”

Thank you to the Los Angeles County voters who supported Measure A with nearly 75% approval rating. Together, we are building a greener, healthier, and park-equitable Los Angeles County.

About Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District Since its inception in 1992, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) has awarded more than $1.7 billion in grants to cities, County departments, state and local agencies, and community-based organizations for projects to improve and rehabilitate our parks, recreational facilities, trails, and open space lands. Our grants have and will continue to make life better in Los Angeles County by building stronger and safer neighborhoods, enriching recreational experiences, advocating equitable access to parks and open spaces, and preserving our natural spaces for this and future generations. By empowering initiatives that create, maintain, and improve our open spaces, RPOSD can help ensure that everyone in the Los Angeles County region benefits from all that parks have to offer. This is all possible thanks to the support from the people of Los Angeles County. About L.A. County Parks and Recreation

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities such as futsal, basketball, tennis, lawn bowling and multipurpose fields, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes – 3 of which are boating and swimming lakes, 5 equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails, the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses, in addition to the world-class Arboreta and Botanic Gardens and performance venues – Descanso Gardens, Los Angeles County Arboretum, Virginia Robinson Gardens and South Coast Botanic Gardens and the Hollywood Bowl and Ford Theaters.

