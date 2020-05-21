L.A. County to Launch ‘Stop Price Gouging’ Mobile App

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is taking steps to protect county residents from price gouging and potentially fraudulent COVID-19 remedies by creating a “Stop Price Gouging” mobile application.

The app will help consumers easily report suspected cases of illegal price increases in the county.

During the COVID-19 health emergency, fear and anxiety have led certain individuals to try and profiteer at the expense of those in need. To date, DCBA’s investigations team has tracked and documented more than 500 price-gouging complaints.

While the mobile app will be launched in the coming days, DCBA already offers a dedicated webpage and phone line to help report price gouging or COVID-19 scams.

* Phone: Call 800-593-8222

* Online: Visit stoppricegouging.dcba.lacounty.gov

Once the “Stop Price Gouging” mobile app is available, it will help county residents file on-the-spot, accurate complaints that can be supported with 1) photos of receipts, ads, and products, or 2) other possible evidence of wrongdoing.

The new app is expected to increase the rapid reporting of price-gouging complaints, which is critical to ensuring that investigations are conducted close in time to the suspected price-gouging activity.