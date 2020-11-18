L.A. County to Tighten Safeguards, Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread

Effective Friday, November 20, Los Angeles County will tighten pandemic safeguards and restrictions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase significantly.
These safeguards and restrictions protect the public health and safety of our residents, and their ability to be served in our hospitals.
COVID-19 cases have more than doubled since the beginning of November and hospitalizations have increased from an average of about 900 a day to well above 1,000 a day in the same time period.
The first measures, effective this Friday, are:
* Restaurants, breweries, wineries, bars, and all other non-essential retail establishments must close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
* Outdoor gatherings remain the only gatherings permitted, and they must only include 15 people maximum who are members of no more than 3 households.
* For non-essential businesses permitted to operate indoors — including retail stores, offices, personal care services — occupancy will be limited to 25% maximum capacity.
* The number of patrons at outdoor restaurants, breweries and wineries will be limited to 50% max outdoor capacity.
* The number of customers at cardrooms, outdoor mini-golf, go-karts and batting cages will be limited to 50% maximum outdoor capacity.
* Services at personal care establishments may only be provided by appointment to customers wearing face coverings by staff wearing face coverings.
* Services that require either the customer or the staff to remove their face covering, such as facials and shaves, are not permitted.
* Food and drinks cannot be served at these establishments to customers.
The Health Officer Order will be amended to reflect the above restrictions.
At this time, L.A. County is reporting 2,884 cases as the five-day average and 1,126 hospitalized patients.
The county continues to anticipate the potential continued surge of cases and hospitalizations. The county has established thresholds for additional actions if cases or hospitalizations continue to increase.
If the five-day average of cases in the county becomes 4,000 or more or hospitalizations are more than 1,750 per day, the following restriction will be added:
* Outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will be prohibited and these businesses will only be able to offer pick-up and delivery. Businesses in this sector are being notified via email by DPH, which will work with them to ensure a smooth transition.
If the five-day average of cases in the county becomes 4,500 or more or hospitalizations are more than 2,000 per day, the following restriction will be added:
* A Safer at Home Order will be instituted for three weeks. The Order would only allow essential workers and those securing essential services to leave their homes.
* A 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew would be mandated, with essential workers exempt.
“Los Angeles County is at a critical moment to save lives and curb the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.
“I urge our residents, businesses and community leaders to heed this warning and follow these heightened safeguards so that additional restrictions do not need to be imposed,” Ferrer said.
“We are so grateful that many of our residents are wearing face coverings, keeping physically distanced and avoiding gathering with people they don’t live with, but we need everyone to do their part and follow these measures,” she said. “Lives and livelihoods are at stake and our entire community will be affected by our collective action if we do the right thing.”
