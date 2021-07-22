LACoFD Fire Captain Arrested on Suspicion of Assault After Stevenson Ranch Altercation

A Los Angeles County Fire Department captain was arrested on suspicion of assault following an altercation in Stevenson Ranch earlier this month. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday to investigators that they would be charging Capt. Adam Clint of Station 108 with assault.

Clint was arrested July 3 after deputies responded to a report of a possible assault on the 25000 block of Keats Lane.

After initial interviews once arriving on the scene, the investigators reported that a woman was driving home on the residential street when she was confronted by Clint, a homeowner, who said she was driving too fast through the neighborhood.

Following the confrontation, the woman drove home and alerted her husband, who then drove to Clint’s home and had a confrontation with him on the doorstep.

Clint allegedly assaulted the man after he turned around to leave the doorstep, according to sheriff’s officials.

Clint was arrested later that same day on July 3 on suspicion of assault without a weapon likely to cause great bodily injury.

Fire Capt. Ron Haralson confirmed that the department was aware of the arrest, but could not confirm or comment on Clint’s employment with the Fire Department or if there had been any disciplinary action taken against him in light of the arrest. He cited department policy that noted he was unable to comment on personnel matters.

Clint was held in lieu of $50,000 bail, which was posted that same day, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

The District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for information regarding the pending charge.

