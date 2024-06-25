SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Retail Theft Operations

|
Brennan T. Leem, a 2024 graduate of West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, has been awarded a corporate-sponsored National Merit
Scholarship.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station invites residents to enjoy Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, June 26 from 9-11 a.m.
|
Embark on a Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt, Wednesday, June 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the teen area at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main Street, Newhall, CA.
|
Recently the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Crime Prevention Unit has been partnering with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau’s Retail Theft Task Force to crack down on ongoing retail crimes occurring in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Santa Clarita Transit has updated its transit fares across all lines and services. The new fares will go into effect on July 1.
|
Registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita 2024 Youth Sports 6-on-6 Fall Flag Football League.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announce the launch of a new and improved process to report illegal animal breeding that will include a tipline and online form.
|
It’s all systems go for the College of the Canyons Aerospace and Science Team, which has received a $136,000 grant from NASA to support its High-Altitude Student Platform, RockOn, and RockSat-X suborbital rocket programs.
|
1859
- Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in SCV area; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story
]
|
The 2023-2024 school year has come to a close and along with it a very successful year of high school athletics.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 27, at 6 p.m.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 25, with closed session beginning at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:40 p.m.
|
A new nonprofit initiative in Santa Clarita is laying the foundation for a groundbreaking Children's Museum.
|
The SCV Senior Center was recently informed that their Nutrition Budget - “Meals for Seniors” for Fiscal Year starting July 1, 2024, will be cut by $5.1 million dollars.
|
I know I speak for everyone when I say the passing of firefighter Andrew Pontious in the line of duty just one week ago was heartbreaking.
|
Jeremy Bischoff, a Santa Clarita native and a member of the USA Gymnastics National Team for five years, will compete for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games this week. Bischoff, a 2020 graduate of Canyon High School/Learning Post Academy, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials June 27-June 30 in Minneapolis.
|
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to celebrate its 50 years of improving lives of women and girls globally and in the SCV with a glittering disco gala at The Oaks Club, Valencia, on Saturday night, Sept. 14
|
In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly events as part of its programming.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 24 - Sunday, June 30.
|
Eleven additional athletes claimed spots on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team, including Saugus High School alumna Abbey Weitzeil, on night eight of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming presented by Lilly, in Indianapolis, Ind.
|
As a city manager, father and community member — the safety of Santa Clarita residents will always be my top priority - especially on the roads.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is set to roll out a fresh, data-oriented strategy aimed at curtailing crime throughout L.A. County.
|
1980
- Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story
]
|
1946, 11:20pm:
William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story
]
