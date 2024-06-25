SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Retail Theft Operations

Recently the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Prevention Unit has been partnering with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau’s Retail Theft Task Force to crack down on ongoing retail crimes occurring in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Several multi-location undercover operations have been conducted in the last week and will continue to be conducted at various businesses throughout the SCV, said SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

Arrests have been made for shoplifting, identity theft, possession of controlled substances and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station released the following statement: “If you think you’re going to get away with it, you’re not, you never know when we will be watching and waiting.”

