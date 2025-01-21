header image

January 21
S.C.V. History
January 21
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Lady Mustangs buckled by Buccaneers
| Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025

Too many turnovers turned costly for The Master’s University women’s basketball team in an 85-79 loss to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Saturday, Jan. 18 in Chandler, Ariz.

On top of the turnovers, Kelly Mathiesen suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter that took her out for the remainder of the game.

“Too many turnovers from us,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson on the difference in the game. “And not having Kelly to finish.”

The game was tied 71-71 with 6:05 to play when a made three-pointer by the Buccaneers created the Mathiesen injury. TMU (10-6, 3-2) was never able to get close after that.

Despite out-shooting Park-Gilbert from the field (45 percent to 43 percent), and more than doubling up on the rebounds (51-25), The Master’s committed 24 turnovers to take themselves out of the game.

A 21-19 first quarter lead for the Lady Mustangs grew to a 40-36 advantage at halftime. The Buccaneers cut that lead to one 61-60 by the end of the third, before those turnovers and the Mathiesen injury proved too much to overcome.

Alli VanKooten scored a career-high 20 points to lead TMU, with Mathiesen netting 13, Marin Lenz 12 and Allie Miller 10. Lexi Hernandez scored nine, grabbed 12 rebounds and a game-high six assists.

The Master’s will be back in the friendly confines of The MacArthur Center Thursday, Jan. 23 when they host the Life Pacific Warriors. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
