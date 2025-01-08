header image

TMU in Fifth for the Learfield Directors’ Cup
| Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025

At the midway point of the 2024-25 athletic year, The Master’s University is in fifth place among all NAIA schools for the annual Learfield Directors’ Cup.

The award places points for a sports team’s national placement, with the total points tallied going to place the school on the Learfield list. For example, a national championship will be awarded 100 points, with fewer points given the farther down a team finishes. Thirteen total teams can be counted for the final standings, of which four must be men’s and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and volleyball.

Awards are given across all three divisions of the NCAA as well as the NAIA.

In each of the last two years, TMU has finished in the Top 10 of the Directors’ Cup. Fifth place is where the Mustangs stand midway through this current sports year.

The Master’s women’s cross country team winning the NAIA national championship this past November gave the school 100 points. A fourth-place finish for the men’s cross country team added another 80. Women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, each going to the NAIA National Championship Tournament, added 50 points each for a 17th-place finish.

The 280 points and fifth place in the NAIA is the highest TMU has placed at the midway point of a year.

Indiana Wesleyan University, thanks to a national championship in women’s volleyball and top 10 finishes across all other fall sports, including football, leads the Learfield Directors’ Cup with 435.5 points. Cumberlands (KY) is in second, College of Idaho third and Marian (IN) is in fourth.

For more information on TMU sports visit GoMustangs.com.
