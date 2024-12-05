LASD: Acton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau, Metro Detail detectives and LASD Palmdale Station detectives responded to the California Bank and Trust in Acton, in response to a reported bank robbery.

It was learned a male, Black adult entered the bank wearing a surgical mask and approached a teller. The suspect simulated that he had a firearm and demanded that the teller fill a bag with money. Fearing the suspect was armed with a firearm, the teller complied with the suspects demands. The suspect fled the bank with several hundred dollars in stolen US currency.

On November 21, 2024, at about 0930 hours, LASD Palmdale Station patrol deputies responded to the Northrup Gruman Credit Union located in the 4100 block of Sierra Hwy in Palmdale. It was learned a male, Black adult suspect confronted a female, adult victim as she was walking back to her vehicle after conducting business inside the bank. The suspect armed with a handgun, demanded her purse. When the victim refused to hand over her purse, the suspect physically assaulted her with his fists. The victim was able to get into her vehicle and flee the location. The suspect then got into a white colored pick up truck and drove off. The victim was able to obtain a partial license plate of the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the scene. The suspect did not obtain any property in this attempted robbery.

Working together, Palmdale Station and Metro Detail detectives worked closely to identify a possible suspect(s) believed to be responsible for the robbery incidents. Utilizing various law enforcement resources, detectives were able to identify Suspect Joseph Bennett (61 years of age) as the person they believed to be responsible for both robberies. On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, the suspect was located in the city of Palmdale driving the vehicle used during the attempted robbery on November 21, 2024. A traffic stop was conducted, and Suspect Bennett was arrested without incident. A search of the vehicle and a near-by residence he was believed to be staying at, revealed evidence believed to be used during both robberies.

On December 3, 2024, the facts of this case were presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Antelope Valley Court Branch in collaboration with the FBI- Los Angeles Field Division. Upon reviewing the facts of this case, felony charges of robbery and attempted robbery were filed against Suspect Bennett in relation to both robberies. Suspect Bennett remains in custody on $250,000 bail.

Anyone who may have witnessed either incident or may have information regarding this case are encouraged to contact Major Crimes Bureau, Metro Detail at (562) 946-7037, or if you would like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or on-line at www.p3tips.com.

