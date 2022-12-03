LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva Delivers Farewell Address

By Alex Villanueva

33rd Sheriff of Los Angeles County

Four years ago, against all odds, I became the 33rd Sheriff of Los Angeles County. And as Sheriff, I promised that I would Reform, Rebuild and Restore the greatest and largest Sheriff’s Department in the nation. Four years later, I am proud to say that with the support of the sworn and professional staff, together we were able to meet challenges head on, and deliver on that promise.

I am proud we reformed the jails by prioritizing safety for all, and as I promised during my campaign, we removed ICE from the jails. And as the COVID-19 pandemic began, we took proactive steps to prevent the spread of the virus in our custody facilities, becoming a model for custody facilities nationwide.

I am proud we protected the First Amendment rights of thousands of peaceful protesters. While doing so, we were able to identify and detain those who were using the protests as a cover for riotous actions. And during the Civil Unrest of 2020, there were no deaths, no looting, and only minor injuries in areas where our deputies were present. Through transparency, we restored our tradition of service, and rebuilt trust with the community. We redesigned LASD.org and put the entire department online.

The Body Worn Camera program was a commitment during my campaign, and a cornerstone of my Transparency Promise. Every deputy on patrol now has a body cam, and we were able to accomplish this feat at a fraction of the initial estimated cost, saving taxpayers millions.

We also expanded or service to the community by hosting over 100 Town Halls, expanding the Homeless Outreach Services Team, launching Operation Homebound, Operation Safe Travels, the Marijuana Eradication Task Force, the Wage Theft Task Force, and our Hometown Heroes recruitment program.

It has been an honor to serve as your Sheriff and I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished as a department over the last 4 years. And I urge you to continue to work together with the community, our leaders, and elected officials to ensure our great Department provides the transparency, accountability, and service the good people of Los Angeles County deserve.

I would love to keep in touch with as many folks as possible. Our journey is far from over! Please save my new email address: sheriffvillanueva33@gmail.com or follow @alexvilanueva33 (one “L”) on Twitter and @SheriffVillanueva33 on Instagram with any questions you may have.

