Wilk Stresses Critical Need For Wildfire Preparedness as Multiple Fires Burn Near the High Desert
| Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
Water drop


 Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is once again urging residents to prepare an emergency evacuation plan as the Line Fire, Bridge Fire, and several other wildfires continue to pose a serious threat to High Desert and foothill communities.

“Wildfires move quickly and can overwhelm neighborhoods in the blink of an eye. If you’re not prepared yet, get prepared now,” said Senator Wilk. “I’m incredibly grateful for our brave firefighters and first responders working around the clock. If they tell you to leave, don’t hesitate—leave. I’ll keep sharing updates, resources, and other vital information as it comes in.”

Follow Senator Wilk on social media – @ScottWilkCA.

Here are some steps you can take today to prepare for wildfire:

-Get Ready: Create and maintain defensible space, and harden your home against embers.

-Get Set: Prepare your family and home in case there is a need to evacuate. Make sure you have a plan for what to take with you and where to go.

-Be Ready to GO: When a wildfire strikes, leave immediately to ensure your safety.

Visit readyforwildfire.org to learn more.

-LA County fire resources – ready.lacounty.gov/fire.

-San Bernardino County fire resources – sbcfire.org/readysetgofire.

-Air quality forecasts and information – aqmd.gov/home/air-quality/air-quality-forecasts

The following animal shelters are open in the Antelope Valley for evacuees of the Bridge Fire:

Small Animal Shelters:

Lancaster Animal Care Center

5210 W Ave I, Lancaster, CA 93536

Palmdale Animal Care Center

38550 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster, CA 93534

Large Animal Shelters:

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds

2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93536

For the Line Fire, the following evacuation centers open in the High Desert:

-San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, Building 6, 14800 7th Street Victorville

-Hesperia Lake Equestrian Center, 7500 Arrowhead Lake Road, Hesperia – – Open to all fire evacuees with equine/livestock.
LASD Homicide Bureau is Asking for the Public’s Help Identifying a Deceased Female Found in Agua Dulce
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying an unidentified female who was found deceased on Aug. 11, 2024 in the area of 9400 block of Sierra Highway in the city of Agua Dulce.
LASD Homicide Bureau is Asking for the Public’s Help Identifying a Deceased Female Found in Agua Dulce
Statewide Fundraising Effort to Support Schools Impacted by Wildfires
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is calling for donations today to support students, families, and educators in light of a rash of wildfires taking place throughout the State of California.
Statewide Fundraising Effort to Support Schools Impacted by Wildfires
Sept. 12: Ayala, Burkhart, Jepsen to Appear at VIA Candidate Forum
The Valley Industry Association will host the first of three Candidate Forum series on Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m. at the Dianne Van Hook University Center, Room 258, located at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Sept. 12: Ayala, Burkhart, Jepsen to Appear at VIA Candidate Forum
Barger Promotes Arts Education Week in L.A. County
Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion declaring this week as Arts Education Week in Los Angeles County. 
Barger Promotes Arts Education Week in L.A. County
Teresa Todd | The Value of Dialogue
As we approach the November 2024 elections, the importance of informed voting cannot be overstated. The choices we make at the ballot box will shape the future of our city, state and nation. Yet, in an era where soundbites often substitute for substantive discussion, how can voters truly grasp the complexities of the issues at hand?
Teresa Todd | The Value of Dialogue
College of the Canyons Earns Prestigious DOE Zero Energy Design Designation
College of the Canyons is one of only two community colleges in the nation to have been named a 2024 Zero Energy Design Designation recipient by the U.S. Department of Energy.
College of the Canyons Earns Prestigious DOE Zero Energy Design Designation
Wilk Honors Bagel Boyz as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Canyon Country-based Bagel Boyz and its owner, Lance Takao, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month.
Wilk Honors Bagel Boyz as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month
Foothill League Football Teams Enter Last Week of Non-league Play
The Santa Clarita Valley's high school Foothill League varsity football teams will wind up their non-league schedules this week and the results so far are a mixed bag.
Foothill League Football Teams Enter Last Week of Non-league Play
Oct. 5: John Mayer Joins Harvest Moon 2024 at The Painted Turtle
Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, now with special guest John Mayer. 
Oct. 5: John Mayer Joins Harvest Moon 2024 at The Painted Turtle
California Credit Union Honored With 2024 Social Impact Award From California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues
 California Credit Union has received the 2024 Social Impact Award from the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues.
California Credit Union Honored With 2024 Social Impact Award From California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues
CSUN Professor Hopes Lancaster Joshua Tree Exhibit Draws Attention to the Threats Faced by the Species
Joshua trees are a vital part of the Mojave Desert ecosystem. California State University Northridge evolutionary biologist professor Jeremy Yoder is hoping a new exhibition at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History will draw attention to the endangered species.
CSUN Professor Hopes Lancaster Joshua Tree Exhibit Draws Attention to the Threats Faced by the Species
California Public Health Encourages Californians to Rethink Your Drink
The California Public Health is working with local health departments and community-based organizations to promote Rethink Your Drink 2024.
California Public Health Encourages Californians to Rethink Your Drink
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Cougars Push Past Lemoore 2-1, Earn First Win of Season
College of the Canyons men's soccer put away its first win of the season in its 2024 home opener, taking down Lemoore College in a 2-1 result.
Cougars Push Past Lemoore 2-1, Earn First Win of Season
Pillowcase Rapist Set to be Released in Antelope Valley
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón are all on record as opposing a proposal to allow the convicted “Pillowcase Rapist” Christopher Evans Hubbart to make his home in the Antelope Valley.
Pillowcase Rapist Set to be Released in Antelope Valley
Sept. 28: Cheer on the UCLA Bruins at the Cube
For the fourth year in a row, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia. The first home game for Bruins will be against California State University, Fullerton on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at The Cube.
Sept. 28: Cheer on the UCLA Bruins at the Cube
Sept. 12: Castaic Union School District Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.
Sept. 12: Castaic Union School District Regular Meeting
Smoke Advisory for LA County Due to Fires
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, potential direct smoke impact from the Bridge, Line, Airport, and Roblar fires burning in multiple regions has caused unhealthy air quality in multiple areas in Los Angeles County.
Smoke Advisory for LA County Due to Fires
Sept. 24: COC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will hold its annual “Cash For College” workshop event, providing students and parents with important information about the various types of financial aid available to them, along with details about how to apply.
Sept. 24: COC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be offering a one-day workshop “ Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor” on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381, from 10:30-3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop
Oct. 26: Ascend Conference at Saugus High School
Saugus High School will host a WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist Collaboration Ascend Conference Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 26: Ascend Conference at Saugus High School
Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings
Community input “scoping” meetings that were scheduled to kick off on Sept. 12 in Palmdale and Sept. 14 in Santa Clarita for the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvement Project have been delayed by Metro.
Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Canyon Country Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk woman last seen in Canyon Country.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Canyon Country Woman
