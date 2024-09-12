Wilk Stresses Critical Need For Wildfire Preparedness as Multiple Fires Burn Near the High Desert

Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is once again urging residents to prepare an emergency evacuation plan as the Line Fire, Bridge Fire, and several other wildfires continue to pose a serious threat to High Desert and foothill communities.

“Wildfires move quickly and can overwhelm neighborhoods in the blink of an eye. If you’re not prepared yet, get prepared now,” said Senator Wilk. “I’m incredibly grateful for our brave firefighters and first responders working around the clock. If they tell you to leave, don’t hesitate—leave. I’ll keep sharing updates, resources, and other vital information as it comes in.”

Here are some steps you can take today to prepare for wildfire:

-Get Ready: Create and maintain defensible space, and harden your home against embers.

-Get Set: Prepare your family and home in case there is a need to evacuate. Make sure you have a plan for what to take with you and where to go.

-Be Ready to GO: When a wildfire strikes, leave immediately to ensure your safety.

Visit readyforwildfire.org to learn more.

-LA County fire resources – ready.lacounty.gov/fire.

-San Bernardino County fire resources – sbcfire.org/readysetgofire.

-Air quality forecasts and information – aqmd.gov/home/air-quality/air- quality-forecasts

The following animal shelters are open in the Antelope Valley for evacuees of the Bridge Fire:

Small Animal Shelters:

Lancaster Animal Care Center

5210 W Ave I, Lancaster, CA 93536

Palmdale Animal Care Center

38550 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster, CA 93534

Large Animal Shelters:

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds

2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93536

For the Line Fire, the following evacuation centers open in the High Desert:

-San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, Building 6, 14800 7th Street Victorville

-Hesperia Lake Equestrian Center, 7500 Arrowhead Lake Road, Hesperia – – Open to all fire evacuees with equine/livestock.

