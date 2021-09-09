Learn All About Turf Maintenance at SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class

Do you want your lawn to look its best? Learn about techniques to maintain your turf that will keep it thriving and may improve water efficiency. Or, if you are looking for some ideas for turf substitutes, we have that covered too, with plants that work well instead of turf in your landscape.

Join SCV Water for its free virtual gardening class – Water Saving Turf Care and Turf Substitutes – Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., from the comfort of your own home.

What to Expect

SCV Water hosts one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Classes focus on the topic about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

To view our 2021 class schedule, a previous class recording, or to register for a class, visit https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

The instructor for the Saturday, Sept. 18, class is Stephen Williams. Williams received his horticultural training at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California. He honed his skills at Descanso and Huntington Botanical Gardens where he worked as garden staff and plant propagator/nursery manager for ten years. He has been affiliated with UCCE Master Gardeners since 1996. Williams recently retired from teaching at Mt. SAC.

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high quality at a reasonable cost.

For more information, contact Casey Gordon, event coordinator for SCV Water, at cgordon@scvwa.org.

