SCV Water Gardening Class

Learn How to Control Weeds, Pests with SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021

By Press Release

Pestered by pests? Worried by weeds? Disturbed by diseases? Learn about common landscape health problems and what to do about them.

Join SCV Water for its free virtual gardening – Controlling Weeds, Pests and Diseases on Saturday – July 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

What to Expect
SCV Water hosts one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Classes focus on the topic about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

To view our 2021 class schedule, a previous class recording, or to register for a class, visit: https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

***

The instructor for the Saturday, July 10, class is John Windsor. John is a Certified Arborist and a California Certified Nurseryman. He has been a Horticultural Advisor in the Santa Clarita Valley for the last 22 years. He has a teaching credential in Horticulture and teaches gardening and landscape classes at the local Adult School, and the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation.

###

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high quality at a reasonable cost.

For more information, contact Event Coordinator Casey Gordon at cgordon@scvwa.org or (661) 513-1230.

