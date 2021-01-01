header image

1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party
William Manly
Local Family ‘Pays it Forward,’ Finds Success After a Tough Year
| Friday, Jan 1, 2021
Owner, Joe Cubangbang, put the finishing touches on a custom platter in the Kazuyo Japanese gourmet food truck parked on Auto Center Drive in Valencia on Thursday, 123120. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the restaurant industry in March, Santa Clarita residents Angelica and Joe Cubangbang worried about the future, but found success after taking matters into their own hands.

After restaurants were forced to close for indoor dining, Joe decided to take his knowledge as a sushi chef and open a new restaurant, one on wheels that would be able to drive around the Santa Clarita Valley and bring people a new twist on traditional sushi.

Customers place their orders at the Kazuyo Japanese gourmet food truck parked on Auto Center Drive in Valencia on Thursday, 123120. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We named it Kazyuo Sushi,” said Angelica. “In Japanese, the word Kazuyo is a girl’s name, but in the Philippines, the word means together and sharing. We thought that would be a perfect name for it.”

Shortly after the food truck was up and operational, Joe had the idea to start a “pay it forward” campaign, which would allow him to give back to the community and to those who may need extra help during this time.

Angelica started social media pages for the food truck, and asked anyone who needed a little help to contact her, so she and Joe could provide a family with a free food platter.

Customer, Mouy Notari of Valencia picks up her order from the Kazuyo Japanese gourmet food truck parked on Auto Center Drive in Valencia on Thursday, 123120. Dan Watson/The Signal

“When we started the food truck, we had so much support from neighbors and friends, we wanted to do something in return. That’s when my husband had the idea to give away a free platter. We fell on hard times this year, just like many other people did. So we wanted to do what we could to ease the pain.”

Angelica and Joe give one family a sushi platter each week, but with an overwhelming number of families in need, the couple try to provide a platter to as many families as possible as often as they can.

In addition to serving the usual sashimi and sushi rolls, Joe wanted to add a twist to the traditional menu, saying he realized people who order from a food truck are usually on the go, and don’t necessarily want to sit and eat.

That’s when he had the idea to make a traditional sushi roll, but roll it around a stick, dip it in tempura batter and deep fry it, making a sushi version of a corn dog. “It’s something you can eat while walking around,” Angelica said.

She said the deep-fried rolls have been a popular item at the food truck, and are named after well-known places in the SCV.

“We have three of them, and they’re named after popular places here … the ‘Magic Mountain Stick,’ the ‘Central Park Stick’ and the ‘Santa Clarita Stick,’” Angelica said.

Chef, Art Prangchet fills and order in the Kazuyo Japanese gourmet food truck parked on Auto Center Drive in Valencia on Thursday, 123120. Dan Watson/The Signal

She said it wasn’t long after the food truck opened they gained a lot of success. Within the first few days, Angelica said, they had lines of about 50 people waiting. And with a scarce staff, it was difficult to keep up with the demand.

Angelica and Joe are planning to open a second food truck within the next month. She added not only will the second food truck ease the demand, it will also allow the business to operate seven days a week, instead of the usual Wednesday through Sunday.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Angelica said. “We all have to try and see positivity in every situation.”
Henry Mayo Welcomes its First Baby of 2021
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital welcomed its first delivered baby of 2021 early Friday morning.
SSUSD Selects New Board President
The Sulphur Springs Union School District chose a new board president for the 2021 year during the district's organizational board meeting Dec. 16.
Allan Cameron, Community Advocate, Leader in Cityhood Effort, Dies at 75
Known well in Santa Clarita Valley circles for his impassioned advocacy, deep baritone voice and support for the community he loved, longtime local fixture Allan Cameron died Saturday. He was 75.
Hundreds Gather for 'Let Us Worship' Rally in Valencia
Christian musician Sean Feucht's controversial "Let Us Worship" rallies concluded on New Year's Eve with hundreds of people gathered at Higher Vision Church in Valencia as the Santa Clarita Valley continues its fight against a COVID-19 surge.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Residents Urged to Avoid New Year's Gatherings, SCV Cases Total 16,853
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 290 new deaths and 15,129 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16,853 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County's Job Preparedness Program Resumes Virtually Monday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) will resume its General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) Program job preparedness services virtually and by telephone beginning Monday, Jan. 4.
Cajun's Aviation Dream Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program
Cajun's Aviation Dream carries on the legacy of Maj. Stephen "Cajun" Del Bagno by helping stellar young Americans chase their own dreams to fly and pursue their passion for aviation. Del Bagno tragically perished during a routine aerial demonstration training on April 4, 2018.
Survey Finds 2020 California Wildfires Impacted Sierra Snowpack
(CN) — The first snow survey in California was ambiguous.
Van Nuys Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Packages Throughout SCV
An off-duty law enforcement officer with a watchful eye helped Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies catch a Van Nuys couple they suspect of stealing numerous packages in the SCV.
Chiquita Canyon Delivers Bikes, Scooters to SCV Nonprofits
Chiquita Canyon, an innovative local business in the Santa Clarita Valley, continued its legacy as a good neighbor, even during the pandemic, by helping make the holiday season a little brighter for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Clarita Grocery.
CHP, Western States Traffic Coalition Partner to Bolster Holiday Safety Efforts
SACRAMENTO - With California advising residents to stay home as much as possible, avoid gatherings, and not travel significant distances to reverse the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, New Year's Eve 2020 may look noticeably different than years past.
Forest Service to Keep Fire Use Restrictions in Place Despite Recent Rainfall
Effective immediately, the fire danger rating on the Angeles National Forest has decreased from "Extreme" to "Very High."
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 72nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Top 10K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 274 new deaths and 10,392 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 72nd COVID death.
'Park & Connect' to Free Wi-Fi at Stevenson Ranch Library
Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, the Los Angeles County Library has launched a "Park & Connect" service, providing free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries including the branch in Stevenson Ranch.
L.A. County Prosecutors Sue D.A. Gascón Over Criminal Justice Reforms
A Los Angeles County judge on Wednesday ordered new District Attorney George Gascón to show why criminal justice reforms he enacted — which county prosecutors say conflict with state law — should not be blocked.
Newsom Unveils California's $2B 'Safe Schools for All' Plan
Seeking to close a student learning gap exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $2 billion "State Safe Schools for All" plan Wednesday aimed at encouraging schools to safely relaunch in-person instruction as early as February.
L.A. County Finalizes Citizens Redistricting Commission Members
After a lengthy selection process, the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission finalized the names of the 14 Commissioners who will be responsible for adjusting the district boundaries for electing the Board of Supervisors, based on the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.
COC Appoints New Board President; Swears in New Members
College of the Canyons trustees held their organizational board meeting on Dec. 16 to appoint a new board president and swear in three members who were elected in the 2020 General Election.
Meet Henry Mayo's Housekeeping Crews Protecting Caregivers, Patients
At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the housekeeping crews, referred to as environmental services workers, were among the first to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
DMV Extends Suspension of Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests to Jan. 11
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least January 11.
