Longest-Serving COC Employee Retires After 44 Years of Service

Mojdeh Mahn, associate dean of learning resources and director of The Learning Center (TLC) at College of the Canyons, remembers the first time she stepped foot on campus as a 17-year-old.

“I was scared to death because I couldn’t speak English,” recalled Mahn, who immigrated to the United States from Iran in 1976.

But COC became home from day one, says the former student-turned-employee, who is retiring as the longest-serving COC employee with 44 years of service at the college.

“I’ve known COC longer than I have known my family,” said Mahn. “I grew up here.”

Mahn’s freshman fears were set at ease when she met Jan Keller, then head of the college’s library.

“He was so sweet to me,” said Mahn. “Because I was so young and I didn’t have anybody here, I latched on to him as a father figure.”

Keller would become Mahn’s first boss when she became a math tutor, which led to a supervisor role at the TLC.

“She was an excellent supervisor and well-liked by our student tutors and the various supervisors who monitored the tutoring,” said Keller. “It has been a great pleasure for me to see her grow and prosper.”

Mahn, who was initially interested in pursuing a career in engineering, pivoted her attention toward teaching because of the positive feedback she received from students.

“I didn’t even want to be a teacher,” said Mahn, who earned a master’s degree in mathematics from California State University, Northridge. “The universe had a different plan for me.”

Mahn says the most rewarding aspect of her career is helping students who arrive at the TLC stressed and scared who later return with smiles on their faces because they passed their tests.

Partly Mahn’s brainchild, the TLC expansion in 2012 provides students with free tutoring services, guided workshops and study areas. Students can get one-on-one tutoring in a variety of subjects including math, social sciences and engineering or in personalized workshops with experienced instructors and tutors.

The TLC will be part of Mahn’s legacy, says James Glapa-Grossklag, dean of educational technology, learning resources and distance learning at COC.

“When students walk through the doors to get free tutoring in dozens of subjects or to participate in a workshop or to use a study room, they enter a beautiful facility that is unequaled by any tutoring center at a university,” said Glapa-Grossklag. “On the other hand, we can think of Mojdeh’s legacy as the tens of thousands of students who have secured millions of hours of free tutoring to help them succeed in their studies, and who are now successful members of our community.”

After nearly an entire lifetime at COC, Mahn isn’t quite sure what the next chapter in her life will hold.

“I believe everything happens for a reason, and the universe has plans for me to switch gears and do something else,” said Mahn. “I am leaving with nothing but great memories.”

