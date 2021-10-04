Bob's Country Meats
Bob’s Country Meats in Canyon Country is set to temporary close. October 02, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

Longtime SCV Staple Bob’s Country Meats to Close Temporarily

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 4, 2021

By Staff Writer | The Signal

By Jose Herrera

Signal Staff Writer

The beloved butcher shop, Bob’s Country Meats, plans to temporarily close as store owner Keith Mowry is in critical condition fighting an infection at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to daughter-in-law Ariel.

“We’re all working here at the shop. His wife is with him, and unfortunately only one person can be with him because of COVID,” Ariel said.

Keith fell ill about 10 or 11 days ago, and he was taken straight away to the hospital, according to Ariel.

“We are taking each day, day by day,” Ariel said. “We’re hoping he’ll recover soon.”

Ariel said that the family is hoping to return to normalcy and reopen the shop by the holidays once Keith feels better.

Bob’s Country Meats, located at 19012 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, opened its doors to the Santa Clarita Valley community more than 40 years ago.

