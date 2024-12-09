header image

December 9
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
Red Flag Warning Issued for L.A. County Communities
| Monday, Dec 9, 2024
Red Flag Warning weather

With widespread critical fire weather conditions prompting a Red Flag Warning across Southern California Dec. 9 through Wednesday, Dec. 11, the county of Los Angeles Fire Department (LACoFD) has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.

According to the National Weather Service, widespread portions of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties may be affected, with strong Santa Ana winds continuing to develop today and tomorrow. Wind gusts between 50 to 80 miles per hour will be common, with winds strongest in the valley hills and mountain peaks.

This event has the potential to be as strong as the Santa Ana event that led to the Mountain Fire in early November.

The National Weather Service hs issued the folling forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Wind chill values as low as 25. Very windy, with a northeast wind 40 to 45 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Wind chill values as low as 20 early. Very windy, with a northeast wind 40 to 45 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Windy, with a north northeast wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

The LACoFD reminds residents living in wildfire-prone areas to take appropriate precautions:

See something, say something. Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location.

Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place. It is critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre‑planning and evacuation information.

Prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs. During elevated weather conditions, utility companies may temporarily shut off power in high-risk areas. Please plan for this possibility and consult with your local utility company for more information.

To download the Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan and view informational how-to videos, visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.
County Seeks to Lease Space for Regional Assessor’s Office

County Seeks to Lease Space for Regional Assessor’s Office
Monday, Dec 9, 2024
The county of Los Angeles Chief Executive Office Real Estate Division is requesting information for available space to lease to the county in the Santa Clarita Valley area.
FULL STORY...

L.A. Public Health Confirms Measles Case in County

L.A. Public Health Confirms Measles Case in County
Friday, Dec 6, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious at the end of November.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Fire Offers Holiday Safety Tips

L.A. County Fire Offers Holiday Safety Tips
Friday, Dec 6, 2024
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays. Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays.
FULL STORY...

County Animal Care, Control Offers Pet License Penalty Fee Amnesty Period

County Animal Care, Control Offers Pet License Penalty Fee Amnesty Period
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will waive all late penalties and field enforcement fees for pet owners purchasing or renewing pet licenses including in Santa Clarita (91321, 91350, 91351, 91355, 91381, 91387, 91390) through Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 14: Children’s Book Reading at Acton Agua Dulce Library
Local artist and author Therese Verner will host a reading and signing of her children's book "The Reading Tree" at the Acton Agua Dulce Library on Dec. 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: Children’s Book Reading at Acton Agua Dulce Library
Celebrating 15 Years, ARTree Seeking Donations
Just around the corner, 2025 will be ARTree Community Arts Center's 15th year serving Santa Clarita, and the non-profit thanks all its past and present board members, teachers, donors, volunteers, grantors, community partners and participants.
Celebrating 15 Years, ARTree Seeking Donations
Jason Gibbs | All Aboard the Holiday Light Tour
The holiday season is a special time in Santa Clarita. As November comes to a close, you’ll begin to notice more and more dazzling lights illuminated and sprinkled throughout the city, a spectacular sight to see for long-time residents and visitors alike.
Jason Gibbs | All Aboard the Holiday Light Tour
Dec. 11: Hart Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Dec. 11: Hart Board Regular Meeting
Introducing ‘Santa Clarita Voices’: City’s Official Podcast
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
Introducing ‘Santa Clarita Voices’: City’s Official Podcast
Mustangs Bitten by Bobcats
The Master's University men's basketball team traveled to Merced on Thursday, Dec. 5, but came away with a loss to the UC Merced Bobcats 76-60.
Mustangs Bitten by Bobcats
Jan. 19: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Hosts ‘Winter Wonderland’ Art Show
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host a winter-themed “Winter Wonderland” Art Show Saturdays and Sundays at the TAADAA Art Gallery, starting Sunday, Jan. 19, thru Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
Jan. 19: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Hosts ‘Winter Wonderland’ Art Show
Master’s Women’s Volleyball Season Ends in Iowa
The season came to an end for The Master's University women's volleyball team as they lost their second match of pool play 18-25, 13-25, 21-25 to No. 13-seed Mount Vernon Nazarene University (Ohio) Thursday, Dec. 5 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Master’s Women’s Volleyball Season Ends in Iowa
COC Men’s Soccer Features Five Players on All-Conference Team
College of the Canyons men's soccer featured five players named to the All-Western State Conference, South Division team for the 2024 season.
COC Men’s Soccer Features Five Players on All-Conference Team
County Seeks to Lease Space for Regional Assessor’s Office
The county of Los Angeles Chief Executive Office Real Estate Division is requesting information for available space to lease to the county in the Santa Clarita Valley area.
County Seeks to Lease Space for Regional Assessor’s Office
Martinez Named Offensive Player of the Year as Cougars Earn 10 All-WSC Selections
College of the Canyons women's soccer had 10 players receive All-Western State Conference, South Division accolades, with Offensive Player of the Year honors going to Victoria Martinez.
Martinez Named Offensive Player of the Year as Cougars Earn 10 All-WSC Selections
Ken Striplin | Safe Travels and Happy Holidays
Here in Santa Clarita, keeping our streets in top condition is a priority and our Street Maintenance teams are dedicated to making that happen every day.
Ken Striplin | Safe Travels and Happy Holidays
Dec. 13: Spooky Holiday Movie Night Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita will offer a free, frightfully festive Holiday Movie Night featuring "The Nightmare Before Christmas" on Friday, Dec. 13, 6-8 p.m.
Dec. 13: Spooky Holiday Movie Night Newhall Community Center
SCV Water Achieves Water-Wise Landscapes Milestone
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced a milestone in its ongoing efforts to conserve water and promote sustainable landscaping practices in the community.
SCV Water Achieves Water-Wise Landscapes Milestone
Dec. 9-15 : Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 15.
Dec. 9-15 : Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
Today in SCV History (Dec. 7)
1921 - William S. Hart (57) marries actress Winifred Westover (23) [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
As I pick up the gavel and assume my role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for this next year, I look ahead with determination and hope for what we will accomplish.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Dec. 10: City Council Meets to Review Budget, Consider Contracts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers.
Dec. 10: City Council Meets to Review Budget, Consider Contracts
Dec. 10: Cameron Smyth Relinquishes Gavel as Mayor, Exits Council
A special reorganization meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Dec. 10: Cameron Smyth Relinquishes Gavel as Mayor, Exits Council
Dec. 17: Green Santa Clarita Kahoot Trivia on Zoom
Test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a game of Kahoot trivia on Zoom starting at 7:30 p.m. for a chance to be deemed a Green Santa Clarita super fan and win a prize.
Dec. 17: Green Santa Clarita Kahoot Trivia on Zoom
Dec. 7: SNAP Sports Hosts Pickleball Fundraiser
SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers) is hosting a Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Paseo Club in Valencia. The round-robin tournament pickleball games will begin at 8 a.m. and will wrap up around 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: SNAP Sports Hosts Pickleball Fundraiser
