Red Flag Warning Issued for L.A. County Communities

With widespread critical fire weather conditions prompting a Red Flag Warning across Southern California Dec. 9 through Wednesday, Dec. 11, the county of Los Angeles Fire Department (LACoFD) has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.

According to the National Weather Service, widespread portions of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties may be affected, with strong Santa Ana winds continuing to develop today and tomorrow. Wind gusts between 50 to 80 miles per hour will be common, with winds strongest in the valley hills and mountain peaks.

This event has the potential to be as strong as the Santa Ana event that led to the Mountain Fire in early November.

The National Weather Service hs issued the folling forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Wind chill values as low as 25. Very windy, with a northeast wind 40 to 45 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Wind chill values as low as 20 early. Very windy, with a northeast wind 40 to 45 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Windy, with a north northeast wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

The LACoFD reminds residents living in wildfire-prone areas to take appropriate precautions:

See something, say something. Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location.

Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place. It is critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre‑planning and evacuation information.

Prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs. During elevated weather conditions, utility companies may temporarily shut off power in high-risk areas. Please plan for this possibility and consult with your local utility company for more information.

To download the Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan and view informational how-to videos, visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.

