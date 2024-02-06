header image

February 6
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House
Bonelli House
Lowery, Harper Propel Mustangs to Victory Over Warriors
Monday, Feb 5, 2024
Kaleb Lowery
Kaleb Lowery (0) was 11 of 14 from the field and also picked up his ninth double-double of the season in The Master's 100-78 win over Life Pacific Saturday. Photo by John Duncan.


Kaleb Lowery and Ty Harper each scored 25 as The Master’s University defeated Life Pacific 100-78 Saturday night in men’s basketball.

The Mustangs (17-6, 6-3) pulled away in the second half, taking a three-point lead at the half and out-scoring the Warriors 52-33 in the final 20 minutes to get the 22-point win.

It was the fifth time this season TMU scored 100-or-more points in a game.

The win also moves the Mustangs into a four-way tie at the top of the GSAC standings.

“We were not good enough defensively in the first half,” said TMU head  coach Kelvin Starr. “But we did a good job of being more disciplined in the second half. So I was happy with the way it ended.”

The Master’s hit 40 of 68 (59%) for the game and held LPU to 42%. TMU also hit 12 of 25 from long range and grabbed a slight advantage in rebounding (35-31).

There was also a decided advantage with points in the paint, as TMU out-scored the Warriors 48-22 down low. The Master’s also took advantage of the 15 turnovers LPU committed and generated 23 points off turnovers compared to 14 for the Warriors.

“You’re not going to walk into anyone’s gym and just win,” Starr said. “Everyone competes in this league and on any given night you can get beat. So I’m happy to come away with a win on the road.”

Lowery was very efficient scoring his 25 points, hitting 11 of 14 from the field including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. He also scored his ninth double-double of the season with a team-high 10 rebounds.

Harper was 9 of 15 from the field for his 25 points, including a pair of 3s. Kamrin Oriol finished with 19 and Jordan Caruso had 18.

The Master’s will have four of their final five games at home in The MacArthur Center, starting with Thursday’s game against Arizona Christian. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
