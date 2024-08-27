Magic Mountain Fright Fest Institutes New Chaperone Policy

Attendees at Six Flag Magic Mountain’s annual Halloween event, Fright Fest Extreme, 15 years old or younger, must now be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

The new policy will go into effect on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The new chaperone policy will require all guests 15 years old or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who is 21 years old and up to be admitted to Fright Fest Extreme. The chaperone must remain in the park during Fright Fest Extreme between 4 p.m. and closing.

The chaperone must present government photo identification at ticket entry, and may not accompany more than 10 guests aged 15 or younger per day.

Additionally, the chaperone must be with the entire during entry, remain inside the park during the visit and be available by phone throughout the stay.

Guests who are 16 years of age or older may also be asked to provide valid government photo identification to prove they do not require a chaperone.

Guests who do not respect the new chaperone policy can and will “be subject to ejection” from the park.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Over the past few years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues. We are committed to keeping Six Flags Magic Mountain a place where thrill-seekers of all ages can come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences,” read a policy statement from Six Flags.

Six Flags and Cedar Fair, which operates Knott’s Berry Farm in Anaheim, completed a $8 billion merger on July 1, creating a theme park company that owns 27 theme parks, 15 water parks, nine hotels and resorts, as well as safaris, marinas and other properties across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The new company will be called Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, and trade under the ticker “FUN” on the New York Stock Exchange. Most of its senior executives will be current Cedar Fair executives, including its incoming CEO Richard Zimmerman. Selim Bassoul, who had been CEO of Six Flags, will be executive chairman of the company.

For more information on the new chaperone policy visit www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/plan-your-visit/park-policies.

