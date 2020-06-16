Make a Fist | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

When you donate blood, part of the ritual is to “make a fist.” In case you haven’t heard, the American Red Cross now analyzes all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Why is this important?

There are two ways and reasons to test for COVID-19. One is to take a swab sample from your nose or throat, which determines if you have an acute infection. The other is to take blood and detect antibodies, indicating prior exposure and confirming you might have immunity.

Because of the recent haphazard development of these tests, both can be faulty. A swab sample could be negative, yet you could have the disease. A blood test can indicate you have antibodies, but if it is wrong, you are not immune. Making decisions based on incorrect testing is scary.

The American Red Cross uses the most accurate testing available. Hence, if you are seeking to know reliably if you have antibodies, donate blood.

Because there is always a blood shortage, by donating you can simultaneously save someone’s life and also determine if you are immune to COVID-19.

So, after making a fist for BLM, consider making one for the American Red Cross.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.