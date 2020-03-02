Man Dead in Deputy-Involved Shooting at SCV Sheriff’s Station

A man only identified as Hispanic died in a deputy-involved shooting at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sunday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Here’s more from the Sheriff’s Department’s social media, posted shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday:

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives responded to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station…in Valencia to investigate the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, March 1, at approximately 2:29 p.m.

“Homicide Bureau Lieutenant Alfred addressed the media and stated that Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies were driving out of the station’s secured parking lot when the armed suspect, a male Hispanic adult, suddenly appeared walking on foot.

“The deputies attempted to detain the armed suspect at gunpoint and ordered the armed suspect numerous times to drop the firearm.

“The suspect refused and during the attempts to get the armed suspect to comply and cooperate, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

“One deputy fired two rounds, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“A firearm was recovered at the scene.

“No deputies were injured.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.”