header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 24
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
March 1: Mission Opera Presents Carmina Burana
| Friday, Jan 24, 2025
CB Media 1

Mission Opera has announced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

CB Media 3The piece, composed in 1936, is one of the most widely performed works in the choral and orchestral repertoire. Based on 13th-century poems found in the Benedictine monastery of Benediktbeuern, Carmina Burana explores timeless themes of fate, love and the unpredictability of life through bold rhythms and striking harmonies.

CB Media 2The performance will feature a chorus of over 70 singers and a professional orchestra of over 50 musicians, alongside baritone Gabriel Manro, tenor Robert Dunla and soprano Brooke Iva Lohman, with conductor Joshua Wentz.

Tickets

Four tiered level tickets available for this show ranging from $30-$65 and sold at www.missionopera.com or through OnTheStage at https://our.show/carminaburana.

Student and Senior tickets available for $25 with identification at the box office. Concessions and merchandise sold before the show and during intermission.

Promo code CARMINA is available until Wednesday, Jan. 29 for 15% off all tickets.

Carmina Burana 2025 - Instagram Post - 1
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Feb. 2: Sierra Hillbillies Groundhog Dance

Feb. 2: Sierra Hillbillies Groundhog Dance
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites everyone to a Groundhog Day themed Square Dance on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Sierra Hillbillies have supported American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years.
FULL STORY...

March 1: Mission Opera Presents Carmina Burana

March 1: Mission Opera Presents Carmina Burana
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
Mission Opera has announced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson

Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center

Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening

Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
Valencia High School and Saving Hearts Foundation will host free cardiologist consultations 9 a.m.- 3p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at 27801 N Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 2: Sierra Hillbillies Groundhog Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites everyone to a Groundhog Day themed Square Dance on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Sierra Hillbillies have supported American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years.
Feb. 2: Sierra Hillbillies Groundhog Dance
FAA Issues Drone Flight Restrictions Due to Hughes Fire
Due to the Hughes fire continuing to impact the Castaic area, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction for the affected area, effective till Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m.
FAA Issues Drone Flight Restrictions Due to Hughes Fire
Feb. 12: SCVEDC Hosts Canadian Trade Mission at COC
In collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host a luncheon featuring a group of nine Canadian energy companies, Wednesday, February 12 from 1-3 p.m. at College of the Canyons.
Feb. 12: SCVEDC Hosts Canadian Trade Mission at COC
Jan. 28: City Council Considers Community Services, Arts Grants
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers.
Jan. 28: City Council Considers Community Services, Arts Grants
March 1: Mission Opera Presents Carmina Burana
Mission Opera has announced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 1: Mission Opera Presents Carmina Burana
Hughes Fire 56% Contained, Rain Expected, Flood Watch Issued
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on the fires active in Southern California.
Hughes Fire 56% Contained, Rain Expected, Flood Watch Issued
Power Air Blowers Now Prohibited Only in Palisades, Eaton Fire Areas
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised the Health Office Order issued on Jan. 10 prohibiting the use of power blowers countywide.
Power Air Blowers Now Prohibited Only in Palisades, Eaton Fire Areas
Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson
COC Men’s Basketball Wins at Home, 71-67
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball put away another win in Western State Conference, South Division play, posting a 71-67 win over the visiting L.A. Valley College Monarchs at Lee Smelser Court.
COC Men’s Basketball Wins at Home, 71-67
Jan. 27: Empower Kids to Say ‘No’ to Drugs Prevention Meeting
With the rise in local drug-related incidents, it’s more important than ever for parents to have open, honest conversations with children about the dangers of substance abuse.
Jan. 27: Empower Kids to Say ‘No’ to Drugs Prevention Meeting
Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation Seeks Donations
Since the unprecedented Los Angeles County wildfire siege began on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the heartfelt generosity from the community has been inspirational.
Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation Seeks Donations
Two CalArtians Receive Major Oscar Nods
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for its 97th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry on Thursday, Jan 23. As in years past, CalArtian-helmed films are in the running across the ceremony’s 23 categories.
Two CalArtians Receive Major Oscar Nods
Experience Your Dream Wedding at ‘The Big I Do’
Did you get engaged over the holidays? Say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day. Get married at The Big I Do, where multiple couples exchange vows in a beautiful ceremony and celebrate their love with a lavish reception. Participating couples will have a chance to win a custom wedding dress, a suit and wedding bands.
Experience Your Dream Wedding at ‘The Big I Do’
Los Angeles Area Fires: What to Know, How to Help
The fires that impacted the Los Angeles area in early January, especially the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, have displaced thousands of people destroying or damaging more than 16,000 homes and businesses and burning more than 40,000 acres.
Los Angeles Area Fires: What to Know, How to Help
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Jan. 24: COC, Academy of the Canyons Remain Closed
A few Santa Clarita Valley school districts cancelled classes for Thursday, Jan. 23 due to an abundance of caution because of the Hughes Fire. With the lifting of mandatory evacuation orders, and the movement of the fire away from the SCV, back-to-school notifications have been issued, with a few exceptions, for Friday, Jan. 24.
Jan. 24: COC, Academy of the Canyons Remain Closed
Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on the fires active in Southern California.
Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined a bipartisan coalition of state and local leaders as Governor Newsom signed a package of bills directing $2.5 billion toward wildfire relief, rebuilding and recovery.
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
Feb. 15: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host an Anti-Valentine's Day Party and vendor market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 15: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
Feb. 15: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Magic Show at Le Chene
Le Chene French Cuisine will host a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater and Parlor Magic Show 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Feb. 15: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Magic Show at Le Chene
SCV Water Releases Prop 218 Notice, Community Workshops
As part of Santa Clarita Valley Water’s mission to provide reliable water supplies of high-quality water at a reasonable cost, the Agency regularly evaluates the cost of providing service to confirm that expenses are balanced with revenue so that it can adequately address system operations, maintenance and updates, meet government regulations and maintain financial stability.
SCV Water Releases Prop 218 Notice, Community Workshops
Public Health Declares Unhealthy Air Quality Due to Hughes Fire
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced potential direct smoke impact from the Hughes Wildfire has caused unhealthy air quality.
Public Health Declares Unhealthy Air Quality Due to Hughes Fire
SCVNews.com