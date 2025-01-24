March 1: Mission Opera Presents Carmina Burana

Mission Opera has announced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

The piece, composed in 1936, is one of the most widely performed works in the choral and orchestral repertoire. Based on 13th-century poems found in the Benedictine monastery of Benediktbeuern, Carmina Burana explores timeless themes of fate, love and the unpredictability of life through bold rhythms and striking harmonies.

The performance will feature a chorus of over 70 singers and a professional orchestra of over 50 musicians, alongside baritone Gabriel Manro, tenor Robert Dunla and soprano Brooke Iva Lohman, with conductor Joshua Wentz.

Tickets

Four tiered level tickets available for this show ranging from $30-$65 and sold at www.missionopera.com or through OnTheStage at https://our.show/carminaburana.

Student and Senior tickets available for $25 with identification at the box office. Concessions and merchandise sold before the show and during intermission.

Promo code CARMINA is available until Wednesday, Jan. 29 for 15% off all tickets.

