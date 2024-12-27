header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 27
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024
| Friday, Dec 27, 2024
Mission Opera's SUSANNAH

Mission Opera, Joshua R. Wentz, artistic director, is the winner of The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024 in the professional division for its production of “Susannah.” The ensemble was selected from applications reviewed from throughout the United States.

The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts is the nation’s most comprehensive series of contests in the performing arts. The American Prize is unique in scope and structure, designed to recognize and reward the best performing artists, directors, ensembles and composers in the United States at professional, college/university, community and high school levels, based on submitted recordings.

Now in its 14th year, The American Prize was founded in 2010 and is awarded annually in many areas of the performing arts. Thousands of artists from all fifty states have derived benefit from their participation in the contests of The American Prize, representing literally hundreds of communities and arts organizations across the nation.

For more information about The American Prize visit http://theamericanprize.org.

The official announcment of The American Prize read:

Mission Opera specializes in American opera and musical theater producing high-quality, accessible productions to the Santa Clarita Valley and Greater Los Angeles metro area, providing jobs in the arts sector to members of the community at all levels of production, fostering educational outreach opportunities for schools and students, and granting participants and audiences a knowledge, enjoyment, and deeper appreciation of music and performing arts.

Wentz has had the privilege of performing throughout the United States and abroad and is in high demand as a singer, director and conductor of opera, oratorio and musical theater worldwide. He holds a DMA from the University of South Carolina.

As a musicologist, Wentz’s published research on American Opera, particularly Carlisle Floyd, has become a leading source on Floyd’s works of the 1960s.

Wentz currently oversees Vocal/Choral activities at Los Angeles Mission College and also serves on the voice faculty at California State University, Northridge and manages his own private voice studio. He is often featured in choral festivals, voice competitions and conferences around the world.

Wentz is the Artistic and Executive Director of Mission Opera in the Santa Clarita Valley and Director of Music at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church. He is also a two-time quarterfinalist for the Grammy Educator of the Year Award.

Link to official announcement: http://theamericanprize.blogspot.com/2024/11/national-winners-opera-companies-2024.html?view=flipcard

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers

Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
Step back in time to an era of glamour and grace at Bridge to Home’s 2025 Soup for the Soul Gala, "Roaring Into a New Era." Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating the dazzling 1920s.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase

Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
The Hart District Variety Showcase, a fundraiser for the Wm. S. Hart Education Foundation, will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Saugus High School.
FULL STORY...

Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024

Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
Mission Opera, Joshua R. Wentz, artistic director, is the winner of The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024 in the professional division for its production of "Susannah." The ensemble was selected from applications reviewed from throughout the United States.
FULL STORY...

Friends of the Library Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers

Friends of the Library Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
The nonprofit Friends of the Library is looking for dedicated volunteers who are interested in helping the Friends of the Library Program to work together and benefit the Santa Clarita Public Library branches.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash

Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes for Cash fundraising event 9 a.m.- Noon Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at Saugus High School.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 28: AQMD No Burn Days Continue in SCV
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues the residential No Burn Day Alerts for the weekend, with the latest alert issued for Saturday, Dec. 28 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 28: AQMD No Burn Days Continue in SCV
Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers
Step back in time to an era of glamour and grace at Bridge to Home’s 2025 Soup for the Soul Gala, "Roaring Into a New Era." Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating the dazzling 1920s.
Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers
Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’
Visit the Valencia Public Library, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 3-4 p.m. for a concert with Paul Stein, the esteemed violinist formerly of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Symphony.
Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’
California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is highlighting the new public safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025
Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase
The Hart District Variety Showcase, a fundraiser for the Wm. S. Hart Education Foundation, will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Saugus High School.
Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
As we reflect on this year, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the progress we've made together in Los Angeles County. Your dedication to our neighborhoods inspires me daily.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024
Mission Opera, Joshua R. Wentz, artistic director, is the winner of The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024 in the professional division for its production of "Susannah." The ensemble was selected from applications reviewed from throughout the United States.
Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024
Senate Bill 48 to Keep ICE Agents Off School Campuses
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is sponsoring Senate Bill 48, legislation that aims to keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents off California campuses by establishing a one-mile radius safe zone around schools, as well as protect against the use of school data for deportation efforts.
Senate Bill 48 to Keep ICE Agents Off School Campuses
Friends of the Library Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers
The nonprofit Friends of the Library is looking for dedicated volunteers who are interested in helping the Friends of the Library Program to work together and benefit the Santa Clarita Public Library branches.
Friends of the Library Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers
Crime, Social Media Dominant Themes for New Laws Coming to California
The convenience store owner had said that six out of 10 people who entered his business came to steal. Sacramento County officials said that larger corporate businesses might be able to survive under those circumstances, but not smaller operations. Small businesses form the country’s economic foundation, and they needed state law to change.
Crime, Social Media Dominant Themes for New Laws Coming to California
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Dec. 27: No Burn Day Declared for Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Friday, Dec. 27 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 27: No Burn Day Declared for Santa Clarita Valley
Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes for Cash fundraising event 9 a.m.- Noon Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at Saugus High School.
Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash
Jan. 11-12: WiSH Education Foundation Hosts Free E-WASTE Event
Did you receive great new electronic gifts for the holidays? Awesome! Now where can you safely dispose of the old stuff? Where to take phones, TVs, computers, portable devices and more?
Jan. 11-12: WiSH Education Foundation Hosts Free E-WASTE Event
Patsy Ayala | Connecting With the Community
Santa Clarita is a special place. It is the city where I chose to make my home, raise my family and now serve the community as a city councilmember.
Patsy Ayala | Connecting With the Community
Jan. 15: WiSH Webinar on Latest Trends in College Admission
The Wish Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with "Trends in College Admissions and ROI on Majors."
Jan. 15: WiSH Webinar on Latest Trends in College Admission
New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV
As the New Year approaches Santa Clarita Valley residents can enjoy a few New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events in the SCV.
New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV
Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’
The MAIN will present "Heaven Can Wait" by Terrance Carty, showing Friday, Jan. 10-12 at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’
Jan. 14: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Docent Class Begins 12-Week Training
The Docent Training Program at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, led by Ron K will welcome the next generation of nature enthusiasts to orientation on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Jan. 14: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Docent Class Begins 12-Week Training
Dec. 27: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Centre
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Friday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 27: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Centre
Dec. 31: Deadline to Apply for Next WomensNet $10,000 Amber Grant
The application cutoff for the next WomansNet $10,000 Amber Grant for businesses owned by women is Dec. 31.
Dec. 31: Deadline to Apply for Next WomensNet $10,000 Amber Grant
Registration for Skate Classes Open at The Cube
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia has opened registration for its learn to skate sessions for January and February.
Registration for Skate Classes Open at The Cube
Jan. 6-13, Jan. 27-Feb. 3: DWR Maintenance to Restrict SCV Water Supply
SCV Water is asking customers to refrain from all outdoor water use during the weeks of Jan. 6-13 and Jan. 27-Feb. 3 due to scheduled maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake that will restrict the agency’s imported water supply.
Jan. 6-13, Jan. 27-Feb. 3: DWR Maintenance to Restrict SCV Water Supply
COC Falls 82-79 in Final Seconds at Rio Hondo
College of the Canyons men's basketball was the victim of an 82-79 road loss at Rio Hondo College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the Cougars falling despite a 22-point performance from Justin Perez.
COC Falls 82-79 in Final Seconds at Rio Hondo
SCVNews.com