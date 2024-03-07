March 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 7, 2024

By Press Release

SCV WaterThe Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m.

Note: The public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar.

The Committee is scheduled to recommend authorizing the general manager to enter into a contract under the Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan

Click [here] for the complete meeting packet.

Please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming Water Resources and Watershed Committee meeting along with the link to the agenda packet.

Please note that those who attend the committee meeting in person should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting. Thank you.

Meeting information:

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Please click on the link below to join the meeting virtually:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1610348269

Or by Telephone:

1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 161 034 8269

