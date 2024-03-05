header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 5
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
March 16: COC Hosts Second Annual International Animation Festival
| Tuesday, Mar 5, 2024
Coc IAF_24_-_8 crop

College of the Canyons will host its second annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 16 to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level. With no submission fee, the festival will provide a great opportunity for undergraduate animators from around the world to exhibit their work.

“We are truly excited to again host this event and are thrilled to see even more interest in it than we saw in 2023,” said Dr. Jia-Yi Cheng-Levine, dean of International Affairs & Global Engagement at the college. “We received over 600 submissions from more than 70 countries and are overjoyed to be once again giving this platform to young animators all over the world to make their voices heard, engage in cross-cultural dialogue, and earn recognition for their achievements.”

Hosted by Cheng-Levine and Jeffrey Baker, animation program coordinator of the Media and Entertainment Arts department at the college, IAF is also designed to form connections between international peers, encourage dialogue on challenging topics that are timely and global by nature, and generate interest among faculty, students, and staff in the future of animation.

“This festival is about once again showing the power of animation to illuminate the world and change minds, as well as how it can lead to a great career in an industry that has captured the wonder and imagination of millions for decades,” said Baker.

A special focus of the festival is contemporary social media issues, as artists submitted works tackling the implications of social media on mental health, politics and governance, daily life and more.

“I am delighted to see so many aspiring animators addressing serious issues affecting our world, and doing so through a medium of artistic expression requiring significant skill, creativity, and talent,” said Dr. Jennifer Smolos Steele, dean of the college’s School of Visual and Performing Arts and artistic director of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. “While this may be only the second time that the festival has been hosted on our campus, given the palpable interest, I am confident that we will welcome many more iterations of this event in the future.”

Held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will include awards, film presentations and interesting panels on topics like identity in animation.

The festival will be held on the third floor of Mentry Hall at the college’s Valencia campus.

For more information about the festival and to reserve a spot, please click here.

Coc IAF_24_-_8.5x11
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

March 16: COC Hosts Second Annual International Animation Festival

March 16: COC Hosts Second Annual International Animation Festival
Tuesday, Mar 5, 2024
College of the Canyons will host its second annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 16 to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alum Wins Silver Bear Best Director at Berlin Film Festival

CalArts Alum Wins Silver Bear Best Director at Berlin Film Festival
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
California Institute of the Arts alum and School of Film/Video special faculty Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias (Film/Video MFA 14) won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) on Feb. 24 for his feature film, "Pepe."
FULL STORY...

Applications Now Available for CA Credit Union’s Summer Internship

Applications Now Available for CA Credit Union’s Summer Internship
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
Applications are now available for California Credit Union’s Summer Internship Program for local high school seniors and college students.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Launches the First CSU Disability Studies Minor Program

CSUN Launches the First CSU Disability Studies Minor Program
Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
California State University, Northridge has launched the first disability studies minor in the CSU system, with the first students being admitted to the program in fall 2024.
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons Announces Pop-Up FAFSA Workshops

College of the Canyons Announces Pop-Up FAFSA Workshops
Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
In an effort to help students navigate the new 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application form, College of the Canyons will be hosting four upcoming pop-up workshops.   
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 18: The 12th Annual Hart Games
The 12th Annual Hart Games return on Monday, March 18 at Valencia High School in Valencia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 18: The 12th Annual Hart Games
Cougars Win Second Straight Conference Tourney, Remain Undefeated
College of the Canyons Men's Golf won its second straight Western State Conference event, posting a 10-stroke advantage over runner-up Santa Barbara City College to remain undefeated on the season.
Cougars Win Second Straight Conference Tourney, Remain Undefeated
March 9: Santa Clarita Symphony ‘Awakening Spring’ Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will host the "Awakening Spring" concert Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
March 9: Santa Clarita Symphony ‘Awakening Spring’ Concert
March 16: Puppy Adoption Event St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
Ken and Joe's Powersports Dealership will host a special Pet Adoption Event taking place on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita CA 91350.
March 16: Puppy Adoption Event St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
March 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Bruckner Birthday Brilliance’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is scheduled March 16 to present its classical concert, “Bruckner Birthday Brilliance.”
March 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Bruckner Birthday Brilliance’
March 9: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival
Six environmental films with a short discussion following each will be screened at the SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival to be held on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus on Saturday, March 9.
March 9: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival
March 8: Lure of Paradise Video Art Exhibit
View "Lure of Paradise" an art show put on by California Institute of the Arts alumni on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
March 8: Lure of Paradise Video Art Exhibit
Barger Seeks Tax Relief for Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has introduced a motion that explores bringing tax relief to homeowners in the communities of Val Verde, Live Oak and Hasley Hills impacted by odors from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Barger Seeks Tax Relief for Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its spring Teacher Grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in April in the spring program.
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
March 16: COC Hosts Second Annual International Animation Festival
College of the Canyons will host its second annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 16 to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
March 16: COC Hosts Second Annual International Animation Festival
Schiavo Champions Affordable Housing Solutions for Foster Youth
In an effort to address the critical housing needs of foster youth, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has submitted bill, AB 2674, which encourages private sector investment in affordable housing with units specifically for foster youth and low-income families.
Schiavo Champions Affordable Housing Solutions for Foster Youth
Today in SCV History (March 5)
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
Ken Striplin | One Story One City
Personally, and professionally, I have always been committed to a life of learning and a huge part of that is reading.
Ken Striplin | One Story One City
Lady Mustangs Upset No. 1 Seed to Win GSAC Championship
The Master's University women's basketball team upset No-1 seed Vanguard 68-65 Saturday to win the Golden State Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship in Atherton, Calif.
Lady Mustangs Upset No. 1 Seed to Win GSAC Championship
March 14: Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities
The Santa Clarita business community is invited to attend the SCV Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities Thursday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at The Centre.
March 14: Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities
Mustangs Lose Heartbreaker in GSAC Tourney Title Game
The Master's University men's basketball team had a chance with three seconds to play to get the ball through the basket, but both chances fell short as the Arizona Christian Firestorm defeated the Mustangs 96-95 to win the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament Championship.
Mustangs Lose Heartbreaker in GSAC Tourney Title Game
May 4: Spring Boutique Benefiting Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team
The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team, a local nonprofit for kids, is hosting a Spring Boutique fundraiser Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 4: Spring Boutique Benefiting Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team
Twelve Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of twelve productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 4 - Sunday, March 10.
Twelve Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Barger Pens Letter to Schiavo for Help with Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, sent a letter to Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo Monday requesting that she urge and ensure state agencies—specifically, the State of California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Los Angeles Region—are proactively monitoring, assessing and ultimately regulating the handling and disposal of leachate at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Barger Pens Letter to Schiavo for Help with Chiquita Canyon Landfill
City Hall’s Newest Art Exhibit Explores Urban Landscapes
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Cityscapes and Streetscapes,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall.
City Hall’s Newest Art Exhibit Explores Urban Landscapes
Parks Commission to Focus on Special Needs Support Services
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m.
Parks Commission to Focus on Special Needs Support Services
May 18: Hart Park Critter Fair
Department of Parks and Recreation for a free, fun filled event that celebrates animals both big and small Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 18: Hart Park Critter Fair
Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring
Do you want to experience cultures from around the world without leaving Santa Clarita?
Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring
SCVNews.com