March 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting

For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming March 16, Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting along with the link to the meeting agenda packet information card. The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is an in-person meeting. However, the public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar. Please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information.
Please note that those who attend the committee meeting in person should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.
If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting. Thank you.
March 16, 2023 Public Outreach and Legislation Committee Meeting Agenda Packet Information:
https://www.yourscvwater.com/meetings/committee-meeting-031623
Start Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location:
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom
26521 Summit Circle
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Please click on the link below to join the meeting virtually:
https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1605055748
Or by Telephone:
Toll Free: 1-833-568-8864
Webinar ID: 160 505 5748
