March 19: COC Athletics Department to Host Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place Wednesday, March 19, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

The 2025 class of inductees includes:

Greg Herrick – Head Coach, Women’s Basketball (1992-2022)

Ruby Herrera – Athlete, Softball, 2010 and 2012 All-American

Corey Honeycutt – Athlete, Track and Field, 2010 3C2A State Champion

Carlton Spencer – Athlete, Men’s Basketball, 2004 and 2005 WSC Player of the Year

2010 State Runner-Up Men’s Soccer Team

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with a special ‘Blue Carpet’ reception featuring music, photo opportunities, memorabilia display and cocktail hour with food sponsored by Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill in Valencia.

The evening’s award show style main program will begin at 6 p.m. on the PAC main stage and feature a special presentation for each of this year’s inductees, highlighting their career achievements at College of the Canyons.

“The 2025 Induction Ceremony continues our proud tradition of celebrating the achievements of multiple eras of COC student-athletes and coaches through enshrinement in the Hall of Fame,” said Dean, Kinesiology, Health & Wellness, Fitness & Athletics, Chad Peters. “We are extremely proud of this year’s class and their collective commitment to excellence that comes with being a College of the Canyons Cougar.”

Tickets to the COC Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are on sale now through the COC Foundation. The cost is $50 per guest and includes food and one drink, with proceeds benefiting the college’s 17 intercollegiate athletic programs.

As in past years, friends, family members, colleagues, former coaches and teammates of the inductees, as well as all fellow COC students, faculty, staff, alumni and Athletic Hall of Fame members, are encouraged to join the COC Athletic Department in honoring its 2025 Hall of Fame class through their attendance at the event.

Additionally, all former COC Athletic Hall of Famers and current COC student-athletes are invited to come out to walk the blue carpet and enjoy the evening courtesy of the COC Athletic Department.

College of the Canyons Performance Art Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the 2025 COC Athletic Hall of Fame induction Ceremony, please visit COCathletics.com.

