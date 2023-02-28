header image

1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
March 2: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
| Monday, Feb 27, 2023
SCV Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors will now be meeting in-person for all Committee meetings. However, the public may participate either in person, by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar, please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your convenience listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming March 2, regular SCV Water Engineering and Operations Committee meeting along with the link meeting packet.

Please note that those who attend the Committee meetings in person should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a Committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment with respect to protecting themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

If you are participating virtually, please be cognizant of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting.

March 2 SCV Water Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting Packet>

https://www.yourscvwater.com/meetings/committee-meeting-030223

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Engineering Services Section Boardroom

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Link and Call-in information for the March 2 SCV Water Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting:

Please click on the link below to join the meeting virtually:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1608291942

Or by telephone/Smartphone:

(833)-568-8864

Webinar ID: 160 829 1942

