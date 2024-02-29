March 25: SCV Water Five-Year Strategic Plan Webinar

SCV Water invites the community to learn more about the Agency’s Five-Year Strategic Plan through a special virtual presentation on Monday, March 25, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. By attending the “Water Matters: Charting the Course – SCV Water’s Strategic Plan” webinar, community members will discover how the Strategic Plan will shape the future of water management in the Santa Clarita Valley.

During the hour-long webinar, SCV Water’s leadership team will highlight the following topics:

– Overview of SCV Water’s Five-Year Strategic Plan, as well as its strategic goals and objectives

– Insight into how the Strategic Plan will guide SCV Water in the coming years

– Opportunities for community involvement and engagement in achieving SCV Water’s mission

– Informational Q&A

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/WaterMattersSP.

The public may also review SCV Water’s Strategic Plan online in advance of the Water Matters webinar by visiting bit.ly/SCVWaterStratPlan.

###

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com. For more information, contact Kevin Strauss, SCV Water communications manager kstrauss@scvwa.org.

