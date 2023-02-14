March 4: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day

Project Linus is a chapter of a non-profit organization that specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets all across the Santa Clarita Valley to provide love, security and comfort to children who are seriously ill and traumatized.

It is also the mission of Project Linus to provide a rewarding and fun service opportunity for interested individuals, students and groups in local communities, for the benefit of children.

Project Linus Make a Blanket Day will be held in the SCV on March 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of the Canyons East Gym, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Come celebrate the ninth anniversary of Project Linus in the SCV.

There will be food trucks at the event if you would like to purchase food.

If you are unable to participate in the Make a Blanket Day event or cannot attend the event for the full amount of time, you can drop off blankets on the day of the event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All participants are asked to fill out the participation form to sign up and receive instructions on how much fleece to bring and the number of service hours participants can earn.

Participants will be emailed a service hour confirmation form at the completion of the event. To learn how to make the tied fleece edge blankets, please visit scvprojectlinus.org or watch an instructional video here.

If you have any questions regarding the event, please feel free to email events.svcpl@gmail.com.

The SCV chapter of Project Linus opened in February of 2013. While most of the chapter’s blanketeers are students from Academy of the Canyons High School, West Ranch High School, Hart at Home, Hart High School, Rio Norte Junior High School and Valencia High School, SCV Project Linus welcomes and needs volunteers from throughout the SCV to help in a variety of ways. For more information visit https://scvprojectlinus.org.

To sign up for Make a Blanket Day click here.

Click here for a promotional video to assist participants in making blankets and helping us spread the word.

