March 4: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day

Project Linus is a chapter of a non-profit organization that specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets all across the Santa Clarita Valley to provide love, security and comfort to children who are seriously ill and traumatized.
It is also the mission of Project Linus to provide a rewarding and fun service opportunity for interested individuals, students and groups in local communities, for the benefit of children.
Project Linus Make a Blanket Day will be held in the SCV on March 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of the Canyons East Gym, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Come celebrate the ninth anniversary of Project Linus in the SCV.
There will be food trucks at the event if you would like to purchase food.
If you are unable to participate in the Make a Blanket Day event or cannot attend the event for the full amount of time, you can drop off blankets on the day of the event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All participants are asked to fill out the participation form to sign up and receive instructions on how much fleece to bring and the number of service hours participants can earn.
The SCV chapter of Project Linus opened in February of 2013. While most of the chapter’s blanketeers are students from Academy of the Canyons High School, West Ranch High School, Hart at Home, Hart High School, Rio Norte Junior High School and Valencia High School, SCV Project Linus welcomes and needs volunteers from throughout the SCV to help in a variety of ways. For more information visit https://scvprojectlinus.org.
Project Linus is a chapter of a non-profit organization that specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets all across the Santa Clarita Valley to provide love, security and comfort to children who are seriously ill and traumatized.
This year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita, taking place on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Central Park, celebrates its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the carnival/circus theme “Cirque du Cure.”
Project Linus is a chapter of a non-profit organization that specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets all across the Santa Clarita Valley to provide love, security and comfort to children who are seriously ill and traumatized.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
This year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita, taking place on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Central Park, celebrates its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the carnival/circus theme “Cirque du Cure.”
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The National Association of Counties launched Monday a new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing that will develop policy and programmatic recommendations at the federal level to address systemic issues contributing to the mental health crisis affecting communities and individuals of all ages across the nation.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two additional deaths and 63 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 45 additional deaths and 1,171 new cases countywide.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Lynn Fearman on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free oil painting art demo will be at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show your love for that special someone than saying “I do”? The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies program has married over 330 loving couples since its inception in 2020.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, Feb. 13, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.