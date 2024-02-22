header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 21
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
March 5: Latino Business Alliance Hosts Next Café con Leche
| Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024
Water drop


Café con Leche from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance’s returns. Enjoy coffee and pastries while meeting with other Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs.

This event will be hosted by Bryan Kreuzberger of Kreuzberger Insurance Agency.

He will share his expertise and insights into navigating the insurance market. From fire insurance to increasing rates, and consumer tips.

Bryan will cover a range of topics to help make informed decisions and protect business interests.

Café con Leche will be on March 5 from 9- 10:30 am at 25101 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch.

For tickets and for more information click on the link.

Tickets for members will be $10 while tickets for non-members will be $20. Tickets will be available until the day of the event.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-21-2024 March 5: Latino Business Alliance Hosts Next Café con Leche
02-21-2024 SCV Economic Development Corporation Recognizes Lief Labs for 15 Years of Growth
02-20-2024 March 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Int’l Women’s Day Celebration
02-19-2024 Feb. 20: SCV Water Board Regular Meeting
02-19-2024 March 16: Ken and Joe’s Powersports’ Pet Adoption Day
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 27: Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
The Triumph Foundation 11Th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 27 and 28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
April 27: Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
March 5: Latino Business Alliance Hosts Next Café con Leche
Café con Leche from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance’s returns.
March 5: Latino Business Alliance Hosts Next Café con Leche
Feb. 22: Wolf Creek Holds Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Wolf Greek Restaurant and Brewing Co. will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 22.
Feb. 22: Wolf Creek Holds Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
SCV Water Adopts 2024-28 Strategic Plan
The SCV Water Board of Directors approved the Agency’s 2024-28 Five-Year Strategic Plan, on Feb. 20. 
SCV Water Adopts 2024-28 Strategic Plan
SCV Economic Development Corporation Recognizes Lief Labs for 15 Years of Growth
The SCVEDC would like to recognize local manufacturer Lief Labs (Lief Organics), on their 15th anniversary of operating in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Economic Development Corporation Recognizes Lief Labs for 15 Years of Growth
Public Health Extends Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
An ocean water rain advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches is in effect Until Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 a.m.
Public Health Extends Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
March 16: Rain Barrel Purchase Program Returns For Santa Clarita
City of Santa Clarita residents can pre-order up to two rain barrels per household, for the lifetime of the program, by visiting the website.
March 16: Rain Barrel Purchase Program Returns For Santa Clarita
April 20: Santa Clarita to Host Inaugural Cowboy Festival Wedding
Following the resounding success of the second annual “The Big I Do” wedding on Valentine's Day, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever Cowboy Festival Wedding.
April 20: Santa Clarita to Host Inaugural Cowboy Festival Wedding
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
March 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Int’l Women’s Day Celebration
WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host the Second Annual International Women's Day Celebration on March 8.
March 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Int’l Women’s Day Celebration
Wilk Coauthors Bill to Pull Plug on Income-Based Electricity Charges
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced he is co-authoring the Cost of Living Reduction Act, Senate Bill 1326 (Jones), which would repeal a 2022 law authorizing an income-based charge on electrical bills.
Wilk Coauthors Bill to Pull Plug on Income-Based Electricity Charges
Inspector General Issues Report Card on LASD Reforms
The Office of Inspector General Max Huntsman, Inspector General, has issued a report entitled Report Card On Sheriff's Department's Reforms 2019 to 2023.
Inspector General Issues Report Card on LASD Reforms
April 12: COC Star Party at Canyon Country Campus
The "Science Talks Series Presents" continues at the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons on Friday, April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a Star Party and Science Showcase.
April 12: COC Star Party at Canyon Country Campus
Feb. 21: Visiting UK Band Performs at Valencia High
The Northampton School for Boys Big Band and Folk Ensemble Tour Concert will perform a free concert Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Valencia High School Theater.
Feb. 21: Visiting UK Band Performs at Valencia High
Jr. Artrepreneurs Hart District Student Art Exhibit
Heroes of Color and the William S. Hart Union School District have partnered to create the “Jr. ARTrepreneurs” program. A program that equips students at Hart High, Saugus High, Castaic High and La Mesa Junior High with the essential tools to thrive as artists and entrepreneurs and also to cultivate invaluable life skills that extend far beyond the canvas.
Jr. Artrepreneurs Hart District Student Art Exhibit
SCV Residents Urged to Inspect Gardens, Don’t Move Fruit
California is experiencing an unusually high number of invasive fruit fly detections this season. The California Department of Food and Agricultural, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture and County Agricultural Commissioners, has initiated local regulatory measures to eradicate and prevent the statewide spread of Queensland Fruit Fly, Tau Fly, Mediterranean Fruit Fly and Oriental Fruit Fly.
SCV Residents Urged to Inspect Gardens, Don’t Move Fruit
Feb. 19-25: 12 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 19- Sunday, Feb. 25.
Feb. 19-25: 12 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
Marlee Lauffer | Celebrate Matters of the Heart
While Valentine’s Day may have passed, the spirit of love continues to flourish throughout February, especially here at Henry Mayo Hospital, where we're dedicated to celebrating matters of the heart in more ways than one! Beyond the chocolates and flowers, we're focusing on maintaining heart health for ourselves and our loved ones.
Marlee Lauffer | Celebrate Matters of the Heart
City Resolves Camp Scott Lawsuit Against L.A. County
The city of Santa Clarita filed a stipulation on Friday, Feb. 16 with the county of Los Angeles to resolve the lawsuit against the county regarding Camp Scott, mutually agreeing that the county will comply with the California Environmental Quality Act review prior to authorizing any plan to use Camp Scott for any probation juvenile population.
City Resolves Camp Scott Lawsuit Against L.A. County
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Mustangs Break Records, Net National Qualifiers at PCSC
Four days in the pool have netted several program records and several NAIA national championship qualifiers at the Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference Championships held in Monterey Park, Calif.
Mustangs Break Records, Net National Qualifiers at PCSC
Mustangs Pummel Sea Beggars 16-1
The Master's University baseball team banged out three solo home runs, three doubles and a triple to get a 16-1 win over the Providence Christian Sea Beggars Saturday afternoon at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Pummel Sea Beggars 16-1
Feb. 20: SCV Water Board Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 20: SCV Water Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 21: Hart District Board Scheduled to Discuss Possible Layoffs
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, beginning with closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 21: Hart District Board Scheduled to Discuss Possible Layoffs
SCVNews.com