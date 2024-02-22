March 5: Latino Business Alliance Hosts Next Café con Leche

Café con Leche from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance’s returns. Enjoy coffee and pastries while meeting with other Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs.

This event will be hosted by Bryan Kreuzberger of Kreuzberger Insurance Agency.

He will share his expertise and insights into navigating the insurance market. From fire insurance to increasing rates, and consumer tips.

Bryan will cover a range of topics to help make informed decisions and protect business interests.

Café con Leche will be on March 5 from 9- 10:30 am at 25101 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch.

For tickets and for more information click on the link.

Tickets for members will be $10 while tickets for non-members will be $20. Tickets will be available until the day of the event.

