March 5: ‘One Night in March’ Wine Tasting

Join hosts Carl and Terry Kanowsky for a very special evening with Pisoni Family Vineyards at Salt Creek Grille on Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m. The wine tasting is a special fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

The Pisoni Family has been described by Wine Spectator as “masters of both grape growing and winemaking. As breathtakingly beautiful as it is remote, Pisoni Estate is a patchwork of individually farmed and hand-harvested blocks that yield some of the country’s most prized Pinot Noir.

Planted by the inimitable and larger-than-life Gary Pisoni in the Santa Lucia Highlands before other growers in the region began looking to the hills as vineyard sites, Pisoni Estate has been an inspired undertaking and a labor of love for three generations of the Pisoni

family.

The vineyard is hand farmed to respect each unique vineyard block. Pisoni Vineyards has received a enormous praise over the years, such as being described as being a “Grand Cru site” by multiple critics, including both Robert Parker Jr. and Jeb Dunnuck and being recognized as one of “California’s Best Single Vineyards” by Wine Enthusiast.

Mark Pisoni will be pouring select wines from from Lucy, Lucia by Pisoni and Pisoni Estate, while Salt Creek’s Executive Chef, Ignacio Munoz serves food to pair with each pour. All proceeds from the event will benefit Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

“Grapes from the Pisoni Vineyard are some of the most highly sought in California.” —Antonio Galloni, Vinous Media

Tickets are $125 general admission per person or $600 for reserved table: of four with premier seating.

The event will also feature exclusive auction items available only that evening.

Among the items up for bid is “An afternoon at Pisoni Vineyards with an al fresco lunch.”

Enjoy a tour and lunch for four at Pisoni Estate by the Pisoni Family. They will take you and your guests on a walking tour and jeep ride through the various blocks. You will also see the diverse farming and sustainable practices that the Pisonis subscribe to, ensuring this vineyard continues making beautiful wine for generations: native plant insectary, orchards and apiary, to name a few.

Farm to table lunch will be paired with an assortment of the family’s Pisoni Estate, Lucia and Lucy wines wines. All hand-farmed and hand-crafted with passion.

This auction item also includes a Magnum of Pisoni Estate Pinot Noir

The Kanowskys have hosted this annual wine fundraiser for more than a decade.

For tickets visit https://scvbgc.org/wine-event.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...