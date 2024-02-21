March 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Int’l Women’s Day Celebration

WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host the Second Annual International Women’s Day Celebration on March 8. This empowering evening will take place at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

WeWil Collaborative is dedicated to fostering the professional development, growth and connection of women employees and entrepreneurs. This year’s event will feature powerful programming, including the recognition of three exceptional local women who have significantly impacted the community and beyond.

Prepare for an evening of festivity, connection and collaboration as WeWil honors the achievements of three outstanding Santa Clarita Valley women:

Samantha Schmitz – Emerging Leader

Patty Norona – Empowering Leader

Kathy Norris – Inspiring Leader

Each honoree will share her inspiring story of advocacy and courage, highlighting the remarkable contributions she has made to the community.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Friday, March 8, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Following the event at The MAIN, an after party will be held at Eighth and Rail Public House, 22505 8th St., Newhall, CA 91321, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Get ready to hit the dance floor and celebrate with women from the SCV and beyond who share a passion for making a positive impact.

All attendees will be eligible for raffle prizes and a unique swag bag filled with goodies from local women-owned businesses.

All featured sponsors for this event are women-owned and/or operated businesses. This commitment aligns with WeWil Collaborative’s mission to support and promote the contributions of women in the community.

This evening of celebration, connection and inspiration has limited ticket availability. Tickets are $65 per person.

For more information and to reserve your spot, purchase a ticket here.

